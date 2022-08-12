Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsa National Little League Team celebrated by Academy
Academy and the Tulsa Drillers hosted this shopping spree as a way to show the team that being a good player means more than winning games.
Tulsa Little League Team Rewarded For Show Of Sportsmanship
The Tulsa National Little League team put a smile on peoples hearts this week and taught a lesson in humanity. As News On 6's Dan Hawk shows us, that lesson was rewarded on Saturday.
news9.com
Tulsa Drillers Temporarily Changing Name To 'Tulsa Noodlers'
The Tulsa Drillers have changed their name again to the Tulsa Noodlers. It's just for a four-day stretch of home play against the Midland Rockhounds. Driller host Alex Kossakoski joined the News On 6 team on Friday to talk about what fans can expect.
BAFA welcomes new students ahead of first day
Broken Arrow Public Schools is holding its first ever Tiger Camp for incoming freshmen ahead of the district's first day of school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus Offering Free Haircuts For School Children
Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni will be cutting and styling hair for school-age children Sunday. No appointments are needed. It’s first come, first serve at Tulsa Tech's Peoria Campus from 12 to 3 p.m. There will also be entertainment and door prizes.
thechronicle.news
Michael Total: What Oklahoma Metropolis can educate Tulsa about shedding | Native Information
On a Wednesday afternoon in late October 1991, Mayor Ron Norick was enjoying golf when he obtained a telephone name from the CEO of United Airways. Oklahoma Metropolis was certainly one of three finalists for a $1 billion upkeep facility, a mission that dozens of cities nationwide, together with Tulsa, had initially sought. Now the corporate had decided.
news9.com
New Class Of Cadets Graduate Tulsa Police Academy
A new class of police cadets are ready to hit the streets this evening after graduating on Friday. They’ll be working with a supervisor for the next 16 weeks and then will go on patrol on their own. This graduating class is one of the largest ones TPD has had in several years and the recruits are excited to get out on the streets and start serving the community.
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Swanstrom defeats Musi to win 2022 NPK Tulsa
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Justin Swanstrom won on Saturday. However, according to online posts, there will be no points awarded for this race. Swanstrom defeated Lizzy Musi in the final round at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will remain in fourth place despite the win. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
thecapitalsportsreport.com
NHRA’s Laughlin says he was forced to take down post; no call outs/grudge races
NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver Alex Laughlin could have been at the Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas. Instead, he’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laughlin had posted on Facebook that he was going to have a grudge race with Jim Howe. However, Pilgrim Studios or someone with the production company told him to remove the post.
news9.com
Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow
The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
news9.com
Tulsa Farmers' Market Hosts Second Sunday Arts & Eats At Whittier Square
Tulsa shoppers got an extra opportunity to eat and buy locally on Sunday. Every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tulsa Farmers' Market dedicates Whittier Square to local artisans, florists, and farmers. In addition to food, shoppers could buy arts, crafts, jewelry, health and beauty products, plus...
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Builds Cat Condos For Strays On Campus
Stray cats at the University of Tulsa's are getting a housing upgrade on campus. Students love the cats and have named all of them, so the university decided to get tiny cat condos to make sure they have a safe place to hide and warm up in the winter. "Only...
news9.com
News On 6's Kristen Weaver To Host Back-To-School Fashion Show At Woodland Hills Mall
Woodland Hills mall is hosting a back-to-school fashion show on Saturday and the event will be hosted by News On 6's own Kristen Weaver. The fashion show a part of a donation drive for the Tulsa Dream Center called "Do Good in Denim" Attendees can bring any denim for kids...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
news9.com
Tulsa Tech Training Next Generation Of Airline Mechanics
The soaring aviation industry is having its wings clipped by a shortage in airplane mechanics. Aviation is one of the biggest industries in Oklahoma - second only to oil and gas. With several tech schools in Tulsa, the city graduates hundreds of aviation mechanics each year. “The aviation industry is...
news9.com
Construction Project Underway On Tulsa End Of Turner Turnpike
A big construction project is happening on the Tulsa end of the Turner turnpike. The westbound exit from I-44, to Route 66, is switching sides. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in West Tulsa with the story.
news9.com
Greenwood Cultural Center Holds Tulsa Race Massacre Book Signing
The Greenwood Culture Center had a book signing with the author of "The Journey from Black Slavery to Black Street: The Tulsa Race Massacre". The book, written by Lewis Wilson, was launched on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and highlights the lesser-known history of slavery that began in the 17th century.
Comments / 0