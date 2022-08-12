ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braggs, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Drillers Temporarily Changing Name To 'Tulsa Noodlers'

The Tulsa Drillers have changed their name again to the Tulsa Noodlers. It's just for a four-day stretch of home play against the Midland Rockhounds. Driller host Alex Kossakoski joined the News On 6 team on Friday to talk about what fans can expect.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus Offering Free Haircuts For School Children

Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni will be cutting and styling hair for school-age children Sunday. No appointments are needed. It’s first come, first serve at Tulsa Tech's Peoria Campus from 12 to 3 p.m. There will also be entertainment and door prizes.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Class Of Cadets Graduate Tulsa Police Academy

A new class of police cadets are ready to hit the streets this evening after graduating on Friday. They’ll be working with a supervisor for the next 16 weeks and then will go on patrol on their own. This graduating class is one of the largest ones TPD has had in several years and the recruits are excited to get out on the streets and start serving the community.
TULSA, OK
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Swanstrom defeats Musi to win 2022 NPK Tulsa

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Justin Swanstrom won on Saturday. However, according to online posts, there will be no points awarded for this race. Swanstrom defeated Lizzy Musi in the final round at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will remain in fourth place despite the win. There...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
thecapitalsportsreport.com

NHRA’s Laughlin says he was forced to take down post; no call outs/grudge races

NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver Alex Laughlin could have been at the Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas. Instead, he’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laughlin had posted on Facebook that he was going to have a grudge race with Jim Howe. However, Pilgrim Studios or someone with the production company told him to remove the post.
TOPEKA, KS
news9.com

Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow

The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Farmers' Market Hosts Second Sunday Arts & Eats At Whittier Square

Tulsa shoppers got an extra opportunity to eat and buy locally on Sunday. Every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tulsa Farmers' Market dedicates Whittier Square to local artisans, florists, and farmers. In addition to food, shoppers could buy arts, crafts, jewelry, health and beauty products, plus...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

University Of Tulsa Builds Cat Condos For Strays On Campus

Stray cats at the University of Tulsa's are getting a housing upgrade on campus. Students love the cats and have named all of them, so the university decided to get tiny cat condos to make sure they have a safe place to hide and warm up in the winter. "Only...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Tech Training Next Generation Of Airline Mechanics

The soaring aviation industry is having its wings clipped by a shortage in airplane mechanics. Aviation is one of the biggest industries in Oklahoma - second only to oil and gas. With several tech schools in Tulsa, the city graduates hundreds of aviation mechanics each year. “The aviation industry is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Greenwood Cultural Center Holds Tulsa Race Massacre Book Signing

The Greenwood Culture Center had a book signing with the author of "The Journey from Black Slavery to Black Street: The Tulsa Race Massacre". The book, written by Lewis Wilson, was launched on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and highlights the lesser-known history of slavery that began in the 17th century.
TULSA, OK

