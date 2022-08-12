ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Less ballots means shorter or canceled shifts for counters

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTHWc_0hEH4A1W00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With three days left until Hawaii’s Primary Election, overall turnout appears to be down by 26% (83,000) compared to the last election, according to the state Office of Elections. Due to the lack of participation, they have had to cancel shifts for ballot counters.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Honolulu Elections Division received a total of 163,290 ballots.

“We create and schedule volunteers to ensure coverage,” a spokesperson for state Office of Elections said. “It is important to note that we cannot work at the counting center without Official Observers, so we need to have them scheduled.”

That means making adjustments to the schedule depending on how many ballots they receive. This practice was started in 2020 with the implementation of elections by mail.

The base stipend for the first shift varies by county. If volunteers work more, they will be paid $35 per additional shift.

Hawaii’s Primary Election will determine which candidates appear on November’s general election ballot for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senate and House, and other offices. Voters will be allowed to register and vote until 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

For more information about Hawaii’s elections, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Primaries behind; a sprint to November

The voters decided it will be Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona going head to head this November for the governor’s seat, and now with a less crowded field of candidates, it is a full-on sprint for the general election.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
Honolulu, HI
Elections
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Democratic candidate for governor: Kai Kahele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s election just a few days away, this week KHON2 is getting to know the Democratic candidates for governor. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. This morning we catch up with Congressman Kai Kahele.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Volunteers#Ballots#Office Of Elections#U S Senate#House
airwaysmag.com

8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
seniorsmatter.com

Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu

We are a general contractor company, offering professional construction and renovation services- tailored to fit your needs. From custom remodeling to general handyman work, Phoenix Home Improvement is here for you. LaRue’s Plumbing and Remodeling is a family owned and operated company, this gives us the advantage to provide excellent...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

7-Eleven Hawaii Partners with HUGS (7-Eleven)

7-Eleven Hawaii and HUGS have a big fundraising event coming up! On Monday, August 15th we will be coming together with members of the community to host our 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Mid Pacific Country Club, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting a local non-profit. This event harnesses the power of community support, where 7-Eleven Hawaii will join with vendor partners and volunteers to raise money. This August they are working with the volunteers from HUGS, and we learned all about it.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy