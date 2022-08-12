Read full article on original website
cbs19news
UVA falls to Charlotte in preseason opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The UVA men's soccer team fell to Charlotte 3-2 in their preseason opener at Klockner. The 49ers got on the board early when Alex Willis connected to Kameron Lacey to put home. Virginia came close to evening the score just before halftime with a goal from Leo Afonso but was ruled offside.
cbs19news
Dynamic UVA offense follows Armstrong's lead in fall scrimmage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Throughout the spring Tony Elliott said the Virginia defense was ahead of the offense, but the script flipped in the first scrimmage of the fall thanks to the play of quarterback Brennan Armstrong. "He was in Brennan game mode," senior linebacker Nick Jackson said, "He...
cbs19news
#16Camps | Charlottesville Knights Ready for Adversity
CHARLOTTESVILLE (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Charlottesville Black Knights are working hard and striving for big things this season. Coach Eric Sherry says the team has grown and filled more spots than in years past to make a JV team. He says this is making a massive difference for their team. “The kids...
cbs19news
Mike Green primed for bigger role in year two with Wahoos
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In one of Virginia's biggest games of the season against one of the biggest tests for the Cavalier defense, Mike Green came up with his first highlight. The sophomore linebacker sacked the ACC Player of the Year to be in Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, forcing one...
cbs19news
#16 Camps | Hornets hungry for more success
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Inside the gym at Orange County High School the hornets are fighting through every challenge thrown their way. “We got a lot of fight in us and we just got to make sure we handle adversity good," said senior offensive lineman Chase Rollins, "We're not gonna give up.”
cbs19news
UVA Student Council Executive Board on anniversary of 2017 events
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- To mark the fifth anniversary of the events of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017, the University of Virginia Student Council Executive Board says it continues to support the people impacted. In a message sent on Thursday, the board urges UVA to take several steps to...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
cbs19news
Congregate Charlottesville holds a walking vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Friday night a walking vigil hosted by Congregate Charlottesville took place. It was a one-mile walk that started at the First Baptist Church on West Main. This is the oldest Black church in Charlottesville. They made five additional stops at places where people took a...
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
cbs19news
Kings Dominion prepares for more thrills and family fun for the 2023 season
DOSWELL, VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kings Dominion, the region's premier amusement park has announced that they have a full lineup of seasonal events for the fall and winter that will offer more fun and memories for guests of all ages. Kings Dominion will have fall and winter dates. Here is the list of the following events for the fall or winter event dates:
timesvirginian.com
Abbitt Jr. pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of Spout Spring man
On Thursday in Appomattox County Circuit Court, 37-year-old Spout Spring resident Charles Roosevelt Abbitt, Jr. pleaded guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter and felony possession of a gun by a non-violent felon in connection with the July 21, 2001 death of 34-year-old Carlos Rican Roman, Jr., also of Spout Spring. Roman,...
