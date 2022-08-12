TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of us once again made the 100s today (Emporia and Council Grove to name a few...) and those same areas will be close to 100 again Monday, but then we all get cooler Tuesday. A strong cold front is making it’s way down here and will be on our doorstep Monday evening brining scattered rain and a little thunder along with it. Rainfall is not expected to be heavy or widespread, but cooler temperatures are coming. Severe weather is also not likely Monday evening, but a few stronger storms may ride the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO