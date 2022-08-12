Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family told authorities it wasn’t unusual for Anna Marie Baldwin to go weeks or even months without checking in. So when a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake found skeletal remains near the Turkey Point Area, no one immediately reached out thinking it could be her.
WIBW
Officials continue to monitor blue-green algae in Milford Lake
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are continuing to monitor the levels of blue-green algae in Milford Lake and have warned residents to avoid harmful blooms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several public health advisories on Thursday, Aug. 11, for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
WIBW
Books set in Sunflower State to represent Kansas at National book Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two books set in the Sunflower State will represent Kansas at the 2022 National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. The Kansas State Library says its Kansas Center for the Book has chosen one youth book and one adult book to represent the Sunflower State at the 2022 National Book Festival. It said the youth book chosen is A Vote for Susanna: The First Woman Mayor by Karen M. Greenwald and illustrated by Sian James. The book chosen for adults is The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia.
WIBW
Wyatt Hubert
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
WIBW
Traveling Hindu exhibit enlightens Kansans at statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Statehouse hosted an exhibit Friday to inform people about the Hindu religion. The traveling exhibit to enlighten others about the religion’s practices and what it brings to society. It has so far been to 30 states and the goal is to visit all 50 so everyone can have a chance to learn something new about Hindu.
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
WIBW
NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
WIBW
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of Labor Day impaired driving campaign
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office has warned drivers that extra law enforcement officials will be on patrol throughout Labor Day for its You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says between Aug. 10 and Sept. 7 - Labor Day -...
WIBW
K-State golfer to compete in prestigious U.S. Amateur
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the U.S. Amateur for his second straight year. The Andover, KS native carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club. That earned him an alternate spot, which was recently upgraded to a spot in the 312-man field.
WIBW
Firefighters extinguish small hay fire near Americus
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters extinguished a small hay fire near Americus late Saturday morning. KVOE reports that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Emporia and Americus Fire Departments were called to the 2300 block of Road H-5 - about 2.4 miles east of Americus - with reports of a fire.
WIBW
Southbound Topeka Blvd. reopened following 2-vehicle crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southbound Topeka Blvd. near University Dr. has been reopened after a 2-vehicle accident late Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of SW Topeka Blvd. and SW University Dr. around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, with reports of a 2-vehicle accident. The Shawnee...
WIBW
AG pressures large investment firm to clarify political priorities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is pressuring an investment firm that handles a portion of the KPERS fund to clarify its priorities so investor money is not used to further political agendas. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says earlier in August, he asked one of the nation’s...
WIBW
Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital. Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father’s truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.
WIBW
New ‘Kelce’s Krunch’ cereal to benefit foundation helping underserved youth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Move over, Mahomes Magic Crunch. There’s a new cereal in town. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in partnership with Hy-Vee, announced a new cereal Friday to benefit his 87 & Running Foundation. The name: Kelce’s Krunch. And it is described as a...
WIBW
Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games. RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit. She says this event is to celebrate the beginning...
WIBW
Sunday night forecast: Big cooldown this week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of us once again made the 100s today (Emporia and Council Grove to name a few...) and those same areas will be close to 100 again Monday, but then we all get cooler Tuesday. A strong cold front is making it’s way down here and will be on our doorstep Monday evening brining scattered rain and a little thunder along with it. Rainfall is not expected to be heavy or widespread, but cooler temperatures are coming. Severe weather is also not likely Monday evening, but a few stronger storms may ride the Kansas/Nebraska state line.
WIBW
Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
WIBW
Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
