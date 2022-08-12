ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Fatal accident closes portion of 1-79

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle accident has resulted in a fatality on I-79, Monongalia County Emergency Services tell 5 News. Officials say the accident occurred between mile markers 143 and 146 on I-79 southbound. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. That portion of I-79 was...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: New Kensington intersection needs safety upgrade

For a while now, I’ve notice highway markings around the valley have been missing, unnoticed or disappearing. The public works departments are great and hard workers, especially in the winter when roads are snow- or ice-covered. But the markings at Route 366 (Tarentum Bridge Road) and Leechburg Road in New Kensington are in horrible shape. I’ve noticed near collisions, accidents and road rage.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Charleroi Allenport
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed

Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$20 million self-driving vehicle testing, training facility to be built in East Huntingdon

A $20 million facility for testing and research of self-driving vehicles will be built in Westmoreland County, state officials announced Thursday. The project unveiled by PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian will be built on about 100 acres of state-owned land at the Regional Industrial Development Corp. in East Huntingdon. Officials said it will feature a 3-mile test track and other facilities available for lease to private companies that build and test self-driving vehicles.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Staffing issues affect a local county’s emergency response, and a drug bust leads to the rescue of several children: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that.  West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city The letter, sent by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

16-year-old killed in crash in Fayette County

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy from Connellsville was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Pennsylvania state police said they were called to reports of an accident at the intersection of Indian Creek Valley Road and Calvary Church Road in Saltlick Township at around 2:58 p.m. Saturday.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14

The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy