PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
Road closes after fatal accident on I-79
Around 1:30 p.m. today, an accident was reported on I-79 Southbound between mile marker 143 and 146, leading to the closure of the road and the diversion of traffic through Smithtown Road.
WDTV
Fatal accident closes portion of 1-79
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle accident has resulted in a fatality on I-79, Monongalia County Emergency Services tell 5 News. Officials say the accident occurred between mile markers 143 and 146 on I-79 southbound. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. That portion of I-79 was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: New Kensington intersection needs safety upgrade
For a while now, I’ve notice highway markings around the valley have been missing, unnoticed or disappearing. The public works departments are great and hard workers, especially in the winter when roads are snow- or ice-covered. But the markings at Route 366 (Tarentum Bridge Road) and Leechburg Road in New Kensington are in horrible shape. I’ve noticed near collisions, accidents and road rage.
WDTV
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-68 westbound ‘for an extended period of time’
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - A semi-truck fire on I-68 has shut down the westbound lanes of traffic. Officials with the Monongalia County 911 Center told 5 News the fire is around mile marker 9. The westbound lanes of traffic are shut down, and the eastbound lanes are slowly moving...
Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
Car crashes into house, 1 person in hospital following incident in McKeesport
McKEESPORT, Pa. — One person is in the hospital and a car crashed into a house after an incident in McKeesport. Police are investigating two nearby scenes in McKeesport. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and EMS were on the 1200 block of Meadow Street and the 1400 block of Craig Street.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed
Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$20 million self-driving vehicle testing, training facility to be built in East Huntingdon
A $20 million facility for testing and research of self-driving vehicles will be built in Westmoreland County, state officials announced Thursday. The project unveiled by PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian will be built on about 100 acres of state-owned land at the Regional Industrial Development Corp. in East Huntingdon. Officials said it will feature a 3-mile test track and other facilities available for lease to private companies that build and test self-driving vehicles.
Staffing issues affect a local county’s emergency response, and a drug bust leads to the rescue of several children: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city The letter, sent by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, […]
16-year-old killed in crash in Fayette County
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy from Connellsville was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Pennsylvania state police said they were called to reports of an accident at the intersection of Indian Creek Valley Road and Calvary Church Road in Saltlick Township at around 2:58 p.m. Saturday.
Man crashes into building after leading state police in a chase in Fayette County, authorities say
SMITHFIELD, Pa. — Police said a man is facing charges after he led state troopers on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a building. State police said troopers began a pursuit after a vehicle sped past them at 90 mph in Smithfield. Officers tried to pull the speeding vehicle over, but the driver would not stop.
3 killed when small plane crashes in West Virginia
The plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Pennsylvania.
Dive teams recover pickup truck from Westmoreland County lake
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews recovered a pickup truck that was found in a Westmoreland County lake Thursday morning. The mid-90s Chevy pickup truck was found by group of fishermen near the Bridgeport Dam around 9 a.m. Chopper 11 flew over the lake and saw crews pull the...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14
The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
Lyft Driver Kills Passenger In Fight Turned Shooting At Sheetz In PA: Police
A Lyft driver shot and killed his passenger in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 11, authorities say. Allegheny County police were called to the Wilkins Township Sheetz in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway around 10:45 p.m. according to a release by the department. Upon arrival police found John R....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 18, 2022
Thomas Foster sold property at 1068 Black Forest Drive to Joshua and Rachel Clay for $187,000. Clarence Gillcrese sold property at 2039 Hampstead Drive to Michele Boyd for $192,000. Michael Connors sold property at 2200 William Penn Highway to Vusala Snyder for $265,000. Forest Hills. Barbara Bridge sold property at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify Michigan man found dead in the Allegheny River on Thursday, no manner of death released
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in the Allegheny River off the East Deer shore. The medical examiner identified the man as Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40. Inspector Mike Peairs of the Allegheny County Police said Smith...
