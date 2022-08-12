For a while now, I’ve notice highway markings around the valley have been missing, unnoticed or disappearing. The public works departments are great and hard workers, especially in the winter when roads are snow- or ice-covered. But the markings at Route 366 (Tarentum Bridge Road) and Leechburg Road in New Kensington are in horrible shape. I’ve noticed near collisions, accidents and road rage.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO