beyondbordersnews.com
AUTHORITIES MAINTAIN COORDINATED WORK FOR SECURITY IN BAJA CALIFORNIA
-Editorial The authorities of Baja California, headed by Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, continue to work to maintain peace in the State, as well as to restore normality after the events that occurred on the afternoon and evening of last Friday, August 12. In this sense, the Governor thanked …
thedesertreview.com
John Grass announced candidacy for Brawley City Council
John Grass recently announced his candidacy for the Brawley City Council in a press release. Grass attended Phil Swing, Barbara Worth Junior High and Brawley High. He played baseball, football and wrestled. During these years he participated in Boy Scouts eventually reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. He also attended First Baptist Church which was renamed Gateway Church.
holtvilletribune.com
Longtime Ocotillo Resident Continues Quest to Protect Environment
OCOTILLO — The first time that Edie Harmon got involved in an environmental issue in her newly adopted hometown of Ocotillo, it turned out to be a controversy of binational proportions that took years of litigation to resolve. It was 1977. She and her husband, James, had just relocated...
holtvilletribune.com
Community Invited to Oral History Project Presentation
EL CENTRO — The public is invited to attend “Voices of the Valley,” a showcase of the oral histories of Imperial Valley community members on Saturday, Aug. 20 in El Centro. The free event will screen some filmed interviews that have been produced as part of an...
holtvilletribune.com
Filing Period Closes for Nov. 8; Some Races Extended
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The filing period for many municipal, school district and special district races closed at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with several seats being extended to Wednesday, Aug. 17, due to incumbents opting against running for re-election. CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats) Gerardo “Jerry” Espinoza (pending...
kawc.org
Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher
Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
KGUN 9
Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not
PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
thedesertreview.com
Community raises funds for beloved “Paletero Veloz”
EL CENTRO — For decades Hector Carrillo has served dozens upon hundreds of local children and families as the “Paletero Mas Veloz de El Centro,” or the Fastest Popsicle Salesman in El Centro, scooting around at full sprints on-foot, pushing a refrigerated cart to sell paletas, popsicles, and other goodies to children at organized sports or families post Sunday church services.
kyma.com
Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
kyma.com
Homeless family of eight loses RV in fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One family's worst nightmare, first evicted from their home and now dealing with losing their RV and all their belongings in a fire Thursday night. A local homeless family of eight says they lost it all in a matter of seconds. They escaped from the fire with just the clothes on their backs.
Weather disaster at Saddles of Joy
One of the businesses affected by Saturday's monsoon, Saddles of Joy Inc., in need of help. The post Weather disaster at Saddles of Joy appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
Murder case that ended in a shocking mistrial set for new trial next month
After an unexpected mistrial in the murder case against Izak Lucero, the state will get another opportunity to prosecute him in September. The post Murder case that ended in a shocking mistrial set for new trial next month appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
IID works to restore power after storm downs poles near Winterhaven, Bard
WINTERHAVEN — Imperial Irrigation District crews have been working around the clock to restore electrical service to IID customers in eastern Imperial County after a powerful windstorm took down 68 power poles in the Winterhaven and Bard areas Wednesday night, August 10. Initially, 853 customers were without power when...
kyma.com
Lots of wonderful viewer photos with the ongoing weather activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest continue to share their weather pictures of the active monsoon season we've been experiencing the past several days. Take a look at some of the pictures:. COURTESY TRACEY DOMINGUEZ. COURTESY JOEL SOLORIO. COURTESY SUSANNE RODGERS. COURTESY JIM ROSS. COURTESY DAVID...
Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C
At approximately 10:00am on Sunday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a vehicle collision in the area of First Street and Ave C. The post Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C appeared first on KYMA.
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/. * At 718 PM MST/718 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Cibola to 11 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 44 and 79. CA Route 78 between mile markers 41 and 75. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Cibola, Yuma Proving Ground and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
