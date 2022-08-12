ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

NFL preseason: Deshaun Watson has underwhelming debut for Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Deshaun Watson had an underwhelming debut for his new team as the Cleveland Browns defeated the host Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13 on Friday night. Watson, who issued a public apology to the women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment in an interview that was aired prior to the game, completed just one of five passes for seven yards.
NFL
