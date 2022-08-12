Read full article on original website
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
Teenager shot dead in Ga. Walmart parking lot, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus, Ga. teenager is dead after he was found shot to death inside his car at a Walmart. Columbus police say Caleb Boling was shot and killed at the Walmart on Victory Drive earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Columbus Police reported that a man was found dead in his car in the Walmart parking lot. Officials identified Caleb Boiling as the victim who they say was murdered and found inside his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 3515 Victory Drive. Investigators stated that developed...
wrbl.com
Three arrested in connection to a two-state ‘chop shop’ operation based in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people have been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into a local operation that allegedly produced and altered Vehicle Identification Numbers. Corderal Adravius Harris, 32, Erica Leenona Rankin, 34, and Jonathan Steve Routier, 31, are facing charges in connection to the “chop shop” operation....
Woman responsible for $500K in identity fraud arrested after GA traffic stop, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A deputy in Troup County arrested two Louisiana women in April on the side of I-85 after he says he found them with items that could be used in identity theft. The two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were found with stolen COVID-19 vaccinations...
WTVM
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
WTVM
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent
COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
WTVM
Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired mailman is warning others about mail theft after two checks were allegedly stolen from a post office box in Columbus. With check fraud on the rise across the city, some of those blue post office boxes many of us use have been taped up.
Columbus Police searching for critically missing female
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is searching for a critically missing Columbus woman and is asking for public assistance in locating her. Anna McKenzie, 18, was reported missing from the 700th block of Center Street on Wednesday, around 10 a.m. According to CPD, McKenzie was last seen on Tuesday around 5 […]
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Woman accused of over $500,000 PPP, unemployment fraud scheme indicted on racketeering charge in Georgia
Tynea Gray of Ascension Parish, accused of mail and wire fraud of more than $500,000, was among two Louisiana women indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering Aug. 1 in Troup County, Georgia. Gray reportedly listed a Donaldsonville address at one time, but later moved to Prairieville. Also indicted was Deavian...
WTVM
Suspect arrested for Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals Services arrested a suspect in an Oct. 2021 shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the Columbus Police Department issued a felony warrant for murder and two counts of aggravated assault. On...
WTVM
17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants. Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July. On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas...
5 Georgia officers placed on leave after one calls resident N-word
WEST POINT, Ga. — Five West Point police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a resident's video surfaced and went viral. In the video captured by home security footage, one of the officers is heard saying the N-word before appearing to throw a security camera across the resident's yard.
Columbus kidnapping suspect arrested after three violent domestic disputes and harming a 3-month-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of a Columbus man accused of numerous violent crimes. On July 21, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to North Lumpkin Road concerning a report of a domestic dispute involving a male trying to harm a 3-month-old baby. The investigation initiated by the […]
WTVM
Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus has been arrested. According to the FBI, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28. On August 1, a federal arrest...
WTVM
New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including the widening of a congested road in Harris County. “We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor,” says Kenneth Franks, an Administrator of the Transportation Investment Act.
WTVM
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have identified the victim from a Walmart shooing on Victory Drive. On August 10, 18-year-old Smiths Station resident Caleb Boling was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. on the scene. Coroner Charles Newtown says the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot.
One man dead after vehicle crashes into apartment building, causes fire
COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Saturday night. A truck crashed into an apartment building in the 1000 block of Boxwood Blvd., causing the building to catch on fire. Columbus Police were called to the scene at 10 p.m. Muscogee Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced […]
