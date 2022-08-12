Read full article on original website
Cycling Becomes More Popular in China
Bicycles have long been used for transportation in China. But recently, cycling - the activity or sport of riding a bicycle for exercise - has become popular among the country’s urban middle class. The popularity is, in part, a result of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese...
A Conversation with Lee Ming-che: ‘I Was a Human Rights Worker Doing Field Research in Chinese Prison’
Taipei — During U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, she visited the National Human Rights Museum in Taipei and met with prominent human rights advocates once imprisoned in China, as a way to highlight Taiwan’s democratic reform and contrast its human rights practice with that of Beijing.
China Critical of Blinken's Africa Offensive
Johannesburg, South Africa — We're not in competition: That was the line from both the United States and China as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Africa this week, but analysts said the trip was indeed aimed at, among other things, countering Beijing's massive influence on the continent.
US Says China Used Pelosi's Taiwan Visit as Pretext to Alter Status Quo
U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said Friday that China "overreacted" to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and used it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The American response would be patient and effective, and the U.S. presence...
Study: Coronaviruses Infect 66,000 Yearly in Southeast Asia
A new study suggests that SARS-related coronaviruses similar to COVID-19 infect about 66,000 people each year in Southeast Asia. The study also found that nearly 500 million people live near environments where bat carriers of the coronaviruses are found. Scientists involved in the research say bats often carry viruses in the same family as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
More Foreign Delegations Welcome in Taiwan, Foreign Minister Tells VOA
Taiwan’s foreign minister says additional international delegations are “more than welcome” to visit Taipei. His comments follow China’s furious reaction to last week’s Taiwan solidarity trip by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in Taipei. Camera: Joy Chang.
Modi pledges to make India a developed country in 25 years on partition anniversary
The Indian ‘prime minister, Narendra Modi, has pledged to turn India into a developed country within the next 25 years. Wearing a flowing, cream-coloured turban with stripes of orange, white and green, the colours of the Indian flag, Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow’s forces attempt advance in Donetsk; Putin vows to expand relations with North Korea – live
Reports of heavy Russian shelling in eastern Donetsk; Putin says in letter to Kim Jong-un closer ties are in both countries’ interests
Climate Change Centers Debate on Cutting Consumption
Degrowth economics is the idea that the planet cannot survive endless economic growth. That idea goes against modern economics, where growth is widely considered the best way for nations to build wealth. But the theory is becoming more accepted. Climate change continues to worsen and supply shortages are giving people...
Satellites Show Landfills Releasing Large Amount of Methane
Landfills are places where a large amount of waste and other refuse is buried in the ground. They are responsible for releasing a large amount of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere, a new study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from four major cities around the world — Delhi and...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 15
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:50 a.m.: The defense team of Brittney Griner, the U.S. basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drugs charges, said on Monday that they had appealed her conviction for narcotics possession and trafficking.
Afghan Women, Girls Face Drastic Disintegration of Rights
Afghan women and girls have seen the drastic disintegration of their rights and quality of life in the year since the Taliban took over after the U.S. withdrew all troops. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington, with Patsy Widakuswara contributing.
Putin Says Russia, North Korea to Expand Bilateral Relations – KCNA
Seoul, South Korea — Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported Monday. In a letter to Kim for Korea's liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be...
Russian Forces Shell Eastern, Southern Ukraine
Ukraine’s military reported Monday heavy shelling by Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region, as well as in areas in southern Ukraine, including towns around Kherson and Mykolaiv. The report from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces also cited tank fire and aerial attacks in towns to the...
Eyewitness Shares Details of Day Kabul Fell
ArtLords, a grassroots movement of artists in Kabul, Iraq, would create murals and works of art on shelled and blast-damaged walls. Omaid Sharifi, president and co-founder of ArtLords, was creating a mural on a wall in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021, when word spread that the Taliban had entered the nation's capital. He shares his experience of that day. Videographer and video editor: Bezhan Hamdard Contributor: Sirwan Kajjo Editor's Note: This is one of four self-narrated TV packages of eyewitnesses recalling the day Kabul fell to the Taliban. They are part of a special VOA series marking the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021. The series also includes stories of Afghan refugees around the world, and data-based analysis of the Taliban's record of governance and human rights, among other topics.
Study: Evolutionary Changes in Voice Box May Have Led to Human Speech
Scientists say changes in the voice box of nonhuman primates over time may have led to human speech. The researchers said they examined the voice box, also known as the larynx, in 43 different species of primates. Their study showed that humans differ from apes and monkeys because humans lack a structure called a vocal membrane. This contains small, muscular attachments to the vocal cords.
