August is National Immunization Awareness Month
INDIANAPOLIS – National Immunization Awareness Month highlights the importance of staying up-to-date on your vaccinations. Dr. Eric Yancy, Chief Medical Officer at MHS Indiana, tells us why it’s so important to make sure your family is vaccinated, and what you need to know as kids head back to school.
“The Reluctant Mind Reader” returns to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – He’s back! Magician Brendon Ware returns to Indianapolis with his “The Reluctant Mind Reader” show. Brendon will be at the Athenaeum August 18, 20 & 21. Click here to buy tickets.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
Add flair to your celebration with a garland from The Balloon Bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing says celebration like balloons, and The Balloon Bar offers specialty designed balloon pieces for your next big event. Owner and designer Chloe Scott stopped by Indy Now with one of her recent balloon garland creations. Scott said she likes to add a bit extra to each...
A taste of September through the start of the work week
INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time since early June, Indianapolis has recorded three consecutive days below 80 degrees. This cooler weather trend will not be one to fade quickly and it will feel more like September through the start of the work week. Slow drying on Monday. 15 of...
Back to school injuries
INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they’re about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak
INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
Black Cat Bakery first 100% vegan bakery in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Black Cat Bakery is providing the purr-fect vegan baked goods in Indy. This is the first 100% vegan bakery in Indianapolis. Black Cat Bakery does everything from custom cakes, pies, cookies, and poptarts!. You can find Black Cat Bakery at the SoBro Farmers Market that is every...
Butler University launches new program to prepare teachers for the classroom
The first cohort of "Teacher-Led, Teacher Education" will start at the end of August. Butler University launches new program to prepare …. Michael Van Schoik gives us a preview of today’s …. Back to School injuries. Man shot outside Marriott Hotel after argument. Richmond community gathers at vigil for...
Man shot outside Marriott Hotel after argument
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, IMPD was dispatched to the 300 block of West Maryland Street on report of a person shot. Police told FOX59 one male was shot in the leg as a result of a large group arguing outside of the Marriott Hotel downtown.
Free gas thanks to Verizon!
INDIANAPOLIS — What a surprise for Indy residents. Customers at the GetGo station on Crawfordsville Road got the gift of a tank full of gas, thanks to Verizon’s “Fuel the Love” initiative. According to Verizon: Fuel The Love aligns with the #ACallForKindness campaign, for which Verizon has teamed up with dozens of other corporate partners to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time.
10 people displaced after fire at Meridian South Apartments in Indianapolis
Ten people are without a home tonight after a fire ripped through their apartment building and destroyed 16 units at Meridian South Apartments in Indianapolis. Video provided by Indianapolis Fire Department.
Children’s Museum Giveaway
1. Sponsors. This Children’s Museum sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Children’s Museum, 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Creative and healthy school lunch ideas
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-schooltime and that means teachers are prepping classrooms and parents are busy buying new school supplies. It also means school chefs and dietitians are preparing creative, fun, and healthy new meals for students. So, what’s on the menu this year? You might be surprised! Chef Brandon McCarthy, a Regional Executive Chef at Chartwells K12, works with nearly 40 school districts in Indiana to ensure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in has some healthy ideas for this school year.
Gorgeous Friday; Tracking weekend shower chances
Skies are clear and temperatures cool to begin your Friday morning! Expect a refreshing start with bright sunshine and a light, northeasterly flow. Today will be the best day of the week, as highs reach the lower 80s and dew points remain comfortably low. UV Index is set at an 8 today, with 25 minutes or less to be impacted by sunburn. This great weather will continue for the evening and overnight…enjoy!
Trending drink recipes you can make at home
INDIANAPOLIS – Whether it’s spritzing up your summer or drinking an espresso martini, you can make both trending drinks from the comfort of your home!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
Mild open to the weekend but rain and storm threat still looms
A refreshing change in the air early Friday morning and the heat will remain on hold for a spell. New pattern ahead will offer chance of showers and storms this weekend. September morn – Lows early Friday dipped to mid-September levels and as cool as the lower 50s outlying. 52° Mt Comfort, 53° Tipton & Crawfordsville. While later tonight new clouds spill increase associated with a storm complex in lower Michigan, there will be plenty of clearing overhead to aid in another very mild night. Early Saturday morning lows are expected to lower well into the 50s and IF the wind is light enough we will dip below 60-degrees in Indianapolis for the FIRST TIME since late June.
Below-average temperatures mean records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 80s, below-average for this time of year. That means our temperature records will hold again for today. With no rain chances today, our record rainfall will also continue for this date. Record high temperature: 101° (1881) Record...
Refreshing air in place, 80s continue next week
INDIANAPOLIS – It was a refreshing and cool start this morning! Temperatures started off in the upper 50s and lower 60s with clear skies. Today will be the best day this week, this evening looks great to do anything outside!. Friday morning lows. Check this out! We started off...
The Film Yap: new in theaters & streaming!
INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming. To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com. New in Theaters:. Bodies Bodies Bodies – A weekend getaway at a remote mansion turns deadly when a game...
