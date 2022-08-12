Read full article on original website
PlayStation 5 Restock Rumored to Happen Just in Time for New Release
PlayStation 5 consoles are still proving quite difficult to come by for those who don't yet have one of the consoles, but for those who are still looking and those who are also planning on picking up a new release coming this week, you may be in luck. Another PlayStation 5 restock is rumored to take place this coming weekend at GameStop during which we'll see the PlayStation 5 consoles bundled with Madden NFL 23, the newest Madden game scheduled to launch on August 19th. Those bundles unfortunately come loaded with more than just the console and the game, however, so they may not be quite as attractive for would-be buyers unless you're fine with everything they include.
10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Continues With Back 4 Blood SteelBook
Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic deal on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and the title for the third day is Back 4 Blood on Xbox. They even tossed in the sweet SteelBook cased pictured below for free. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 12th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th. Note that the Xbox Back 4 Blood Standard Edition is compatible with the Xbox one and Xbox Series X|S.
Steam Adds Feature Users Have Requested for Years
Valve appears to have quietly added a Steam feature that people have been asking about for a long time now: the ability to add a game to your library without having to download it. That may seem like a small thing (and it is, really), but it's something players have only been able to do in the past via workarounds that didn't make for the most convenient methods. It's a feature that's pretty much only useful whenever you're downloading free-to-play games, but it does seem to have a few uses outside of that, too.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
Rivian Automotive Stock: Bear vs. Bull
The electric vehicle maker is still a battleground stock.
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
God of War Ragnarok Leaks Are Now Hitting the Internet
God of War Ragnarok leaks are starting to hit the internet, though nothing too substantial has actually been released yet. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Fans have been waiting quite some time for it as Sony announced the game in 2020, just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release. The platform holder told fans they could expect to play it in 2021, but to no one's surprise, it was delayed to 2022. Now, it's confirmed to release in November and fans are incredibly excited to see what comes next in Kratos' story. With that said, it seems like spoilers and leaks may be hitting the web.
New South Park Game Announced by THQ Nordic
A New South Park game appears to be in the works at THQ Nordic. Given South Park is one of the biggest IP out there, it has a long history with video games dating back to the 90s. Sadly, a lot of these early games weren't received very well and failed to match the quality of the games being put out by other animated shows like The Simpsons and SpongeBob SquarePants. After years of this, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker decided to become heavily involved with the game that would eventually become South Park: The Stick of Truth. The game had a long and turbulent development that saw THQ selling the game to Ubisoft after the former went bankrupt, but it proved to be worthwhile as the game was released to incredible reviews and went on to sell over 5 million copies.
Dragon Ball Super Title Teases the Manga's Next Character Debut
Dragon Ball Super has been working through its Granolah arc for months now, and at last, it seems the story is at its end. When the manga released its most recent chapter, fans were shown the light as Goku and his friends managed to take down a stubborn villain with Granolah's help. And ahead of this month's chapter release, a title has appeared that has fans questioning whether this arc is really going to end soon.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Growing Frustrated by Lack of Retro Games
Sony is still offering its PlayStation Plus subscribers bundles of free games each month, and for the most part, those offerings have been received pretty well in July and in August. July's games included Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon, for example, while August's games are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares. While this is all well and good for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, those subscribed to the service's Premium tier have been left wondering where all the retro and classic games are.
One of 2018's Best Nintendo Switch Games Goes on Sale for $2
Nintendo is running one of its routine sales right now that offers various discounts on a number of different Nintendo Switch games, and one of those games just happens to be a chart-topper from 2018. In addition to being one of the best-reviewed Switch games from that year, it's also a game which won a number of rewards for its style and design. That game is Inside, an eerie, moody platformer, and if you haven't played it before or just want to try it out on a more mobile platform, you can pick it up right now for just $2.
Alone in the Dark Remake Officially Revealed; Written by SOMA and Amnesia Writer
Alone in the Dark is making a pretty big comeback courtesy of THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive. Alone in the Dark is a seminal horror franchise in gaming, but it has largely disappeared since the Xbox 360 era when Atari published a poorly received entry in the series. The franchise has been in a rough spot for quite some time, leaving its best games in the 90s with many hoping to see more. Younger gamers may not be as familiar with the horror franchise as a result, but it influenced games like Resident Evil quite heavily, but it seems like this new version will be taking inspiration from that series now.
Doom Patrol Fans Upset By Cancellation Rumors
Fans of HBO Max's Doom Patrol are fuming amid reports that the series could be cancelled as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to rebrand DC and scale back on its commitment to streaming. The show is not cancelled, and the reports were clear that no decision has been made, but it's a downgrade from an earlier report that suggested both Doom Patrol and Titans were considered safe. The series has been trending on Twitter since last night, when a report emerged that both Doom Patrol and Titans were likely to get the ax, leaving DC's TV offerings much leaner than they have been in recent years. It would also, given Doom Patrol's off-the-wall tone, make for a DC TV that's a lot more traditional in terms of superhero storytelling.
Dragonbane RPG Announced
Free League Publishing has announced plans to release the Swedish RPG Drakar och Demoner in English for the very first time under the title Dragonbane. After purchasing the rights to Drakar och Demoner in 2021, Free League has announced that they will release a new edition for the popular tabletop RPG, which was first released in 1982. The new edition of the game will be based on the original rules for the game and funded via a Kickstarter campaign, which will be released later this month. The game is described as a "mirth and mayhem" roleplaying game, in which both laughs and brutal challenges are commonplace. Adventures are designed with minimal prep time expected.
Fortnite Appears to Be Teasing Eminem Event
Fortnite is apparently teasing some kind of Eminem event, though fans aren't sure exactly what that will look like. Fortnite is one of the biggest games out there and has really evolved into a giant platform. Although it's extremely fun and well-liked amongst its players, it has become a tool for advertising and social events as well. The game is famous for its crossovers with Marvel, Disney, DC, and other huge brands. In 2020, Christopher Nolan even debuted the trailer for Tenet in Fortnite and then some of his movies were shown in the game. Epic Games has even held concerts within the game for major artists like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.
LEGO Star Wars Landspeeder Set Is On Sale With Free 90th Anniversary Mini Castle
LEGO revealed the 75341 Luke Skywalker's X-34 Landspeeder set during their May 4th / Star Wars Day festivities as the latest entry into their Ultimate Collector Series (UCS). This large-scale edition of the Landspeeder includes 1,890 pieces along with minfigures of Luke and C-3PO. The set launched at $199.99, but the price has since gone up considerably to $239.99 since then. Walmart isn't having it though, which is why they're currently selling the set right here at the original price. What's more, the Landspeeder is eligible for a free Walmart exclusive LEGO 90th anniversary mini castle set.
The Witcher Reportedly Resumes Filming Season 3's Henry Cavill Scenes
Filming of The Witcher Season 3 has been underway for a while now, but it hit a snag recently due to COVID complications that caused work on the show to temporarily be put on hold. Rumor was that Henry Cavill, the star of Netflix's The Witcher who plays Geralt of Rivia, had tested positive for COVID which would naturally limit what all could be done. Netflix never said definitively who had COVID but did confirm production had been paused, though according to the newest reports, filming has apparently resumed including the filming of Cavill's scenes.
