947jackfm.com
Lincoln County Humane Society Looking for Foster Homes
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW)– Lincoln County Humane Society is looking for help to find new homes for some of their furry friends. The Humane Society is running out of kennel space and is looking for new foster homes to take in five of their dogs for roughly a week. They...
WSAW
Marshfield Monarchs raises and releases monarch butterflies
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marshfield family is doing their part to keep monarch butterflies from becoming endangered. Marshfield Monarchs has been raising and releasing butterflies for 6 years to increase the monarch population. “We’ve released 10,000 so far,” said Jim Gwiazda, the co-founder of Marshfield Monarchs. The...
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Suspect uses sledgehammer, steals embroidery machine in Calumet County burglary
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown suspect that entered a business in the Village of Harrison, caused damage, and stole an embroidery machine. Deputies say that the burglary took place on July 30 around 10 p.m., and are seeking the...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Residents Invited to Help Out with Snapshot Day 2022
Wisconsin residents are being invited to help out with Snapshot Day 2022. We spoke with Jake Devine, the Invasive Species Coordinator for Glacierland RC&D, who explained what exactly this event is all about. He called it a “statewide one-day event that connects volunteers of local groups in a search for...
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
WSAW
Living History Encampment Provides Education For LogJam Festival Visitors
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee LogJam Festival wrapped up their 2022 weekend this afternoon. Petting zoos and cornhole tournaments were only a fraction of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy. One event in particular, the living history encampment, served as an educational tool for visitors to not only learn more about their area’s history of the Wisconsin River Alley, but also about life during wartime. Overall, the event covers history from 6000 BC all the way up to 1920, including the Civil War, Revolutionary War, and French-Indian War, among others.
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Nearly 40 Dogs Removed From Deplorable Conditions At South Jersey Home
PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Dozens of dogs filled with fleas have been removed from a home in South Jersey. An animal rescue has stepped up to nurse them back to health, but help from the community is needed. Animal Control pulled back onto Newcomb Lane in Pennsville on Tuesday morning after neighbors told Eyewitness News that they’ve been complaining for weeks of dogs crying and knocking over trash cans. 37 dogs have been removed from a home in Pennsville, NJ over the past two days. We’re told the dogs were living in deplorable conditions and are in rough shape. @RRescues is now...
wearegreenbay.com
20+ animals seized from owners in central Wisconsin, ‘significant’ concerns
HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous cats and dogs in central Wisconsin were seized from a residence after an investigation found ‘probable neglect conditions’. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where animals were seized from a residence in the Town of Hull. Authorities said that 22 dogs and one cat were taken from the residence.
wtaq.com
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
spectrumnews1.com
'Plant milkweed, and they will come': Several Wisconsin organizations forging efforts to save the endangered monarch butterfly
Appleton, Wis. — As the monarch butterfly population plummets, one Wisconsin group, the Monarch Society Fox River Valley, is aiming to help turn things around. Monarchs were recently put on the Red List by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Pollinators account for one out of every...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Last day of 2022 Wisconsin State Fair: 'This is about memories'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Sunday, Aug. 14 was the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, the 11 best days of summer. What started as a cool and cloudy August day didn't keep the crowds away. Before the vendors, rides and farmers packed it up for next year, FOX6 found...
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wpr.org
Spotlighting Wisconsin's last 'wild lakes' could increase efforts to preserve them, author hopes
Wisconsin lays claim to 15,000 lakes. But how many are still pristine, undeveloped wild lakes? According to a new book by a state naturalist, no more than 136 — less than 1 percent. Development, such as the clearing of trees from shorelines to improve views from lake homes, has...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
