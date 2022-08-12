ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Lincoln County Humane Society Looking for Foster Homes

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW)– Lincoln County Humane Society is looking for help to find new homes for some of their furry friends. The Humane Society is running out of kennel space and is looking for new foster homes to take in five of their dogs for roughly a week. They...
Marshfield Monarchs raises and releases monarch butterflies

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marshfield family is doing their part to keep monarch butterflies from becoming endangered. Marshfield Monarchs has been raising and releasing butterflies for 6 years to increase the monarch population. “We’ve released 10,000 so far,” said Jim Gwiazda, the co-founder of Marshfield Monarchs. The...
Wisconsin Residents Invited to Help Out with Snapshot Day 2022

Wisconsin residents are being invited to help out with Snapshot Day 2022. We spoke with Jake Devine, the Invasive Species Coordinator for Glacierland RC&D, who explained what exactly this event is all about. He called it a “statewide one-day event that connects volunteers of local groups in a search for...
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
Living History Encampment Provides Education For LogJam Festival Visitors

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee LogJam Festival wrapped up their 2022 weekend this afternoon. Petting zoos and cornhole tournaments were only a fraction of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy. One event in particular, the living history encampment, served as an educational tool for visitors to not only learn more about their area’s history of the Wisconsin River Alley, but also about life during wartime. Overall, the event covers history from 6000 BC all the way up to 1920, including the Civil War, Revolutionary War, and French-Indian War, among others.
