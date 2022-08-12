ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP wants hearings on FBI’s raid of Trump’s Florida estate

By By Mike Sunnucks Herald & News
 3 days ago
Conservative Republicans want answers from the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice after the Aug. 8 raid former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida.

