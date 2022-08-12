ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

The Kindergartener Who Got on the Bus and Never Came Home

Mount Morris, Michigan. 1970-something. It was the first day of school, and it was one particular young man's first day of kindergarten. He was the oldest child in the family, which meant this was a first for his mother too. The school bus picked the excited boy up in the driveway for the afternoon kindergarten session, and off he went.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Fox 46 Charlotte

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbits#Hoarding#Larium#The Copper Country
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce

Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Pets
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
UPMATTERS

Wildfire under investigation on Isle Royale

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Campgrounds and parts of Isle Royale National Park are closed to visitor access while efforts continue to contain a wildfire on the Island. In a release from National Park officials, reports came in on Saturday afternoon for reports of smoke coming from a wildfire in the Three Mile campground area. Isle Royale firefighters arrived to find flames burning roughly five acreas in the area of Tobin Harbor trail and Mt. Franklin trail. Visitors were evacuated from the area and from the surrounding Rock Harbor, Tobin Harbor, Mt. Franklin, and Greenstone Ridge trails for their safety.
HOUGHTON, MI
WTOL 11

Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

Dogs from flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky arrive in Colorado

A total of 23 dogs traveled across several states from eastern Kentucky and are now in Colorado. The dogs are from the area devastated by flooding and will need homes.The Dumb Friends League is taking in the dogs to help free up space at shelters in Kentucky. The dogs will be checked out and then made available for adoption."They are already in a high-stress situation, so it's nice for them to come here and we can try to do everything as quickly as possible so they can go straight to a home," said Andrea Lawless with the Dumb Friends League.The Dumb Friends League said if you don't want to wait on one of the dogs from Kentucky, there are a lot of animals already in the shelter right now looking for good homes.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy