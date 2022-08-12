Read full article on original website
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
Nearly a third of Tulsa Fire aerial ladders failed annual certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For someone in a burning building, aerial ladders can be the stairway to safety. "When you need a ladder to make an immediate intervention, effect a rescue, that's really the only tool that can do the job,” explained Matt Lay, president of Tulsa IAFF Local 176.
Off-Duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed with off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos, when she saw...
Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on the IDL at US-412 & I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semi-truck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries has rolled over on a US-412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The semi was on I-244 northbound on the ramp to go to US-412 westbound, when it rolled over around 5:15 Sunday evening.
Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
Tulsa Oktoberfest tickets now on sale
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets for Tulsa's 43rd Oktoberfest are now on sale. Tickets went on sale Friday, including VIP packages and registration for special events. The festival will bring days of live music, food, games and competitions, carnival rides and more. It will be held from Oct. 20 to the 23.
17-year-old shot at shopping center near 21st and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
Broken Arrow organization hosting first Pride Fest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow is holding its first Pride Fest on Saturday. It's a free all-ages event that will be held at Events Park from noon to 5 p.m. Pride Fest in BA will feature over 30 vendors including local artists, food trucks,...
SATURDAY FORECAST: Sunny, hot, and humid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday will be sunny and hot with highs near 96 in the Tulsa area. Heat index values could be as high as 103 in some places. Winds out of the south will range from 5 to 10 miles per hour. It will be clear tonight...
Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
Tulsa man dies after vehicle rolled on US-412
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Friday after his van left the road and rolled over, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Mark Hopkins, 60, was driving his van east on US-412, when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknow reason, troopers said. As his van re-entered the...
TPD warns of rental property scams
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is warning the public after seeing an increase in rental scams in the city. The scams are target at those looking to rent property. This is how TPD said the scam works:. A scammer will steal photographs of a legitimate property...
School districts still grappling with bus driver shortage in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Teachers and administrators are excited about the return to school but getting students to campus is another story. Districts have struggled to recruit bus drivers since the beginning of the pandemic. Some Green Country districts are optimistic about the bus driver situation, but finding bus...
Tulsa Health Department hosts back-to-school resource event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is helping families get ready to go back to school. The department is hosting a free resource event on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. There will be free immunizations and COVID-19...
Tulsa Zoo welcomes endangered baby siamang
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo welcomed it's newest member on Monday, when siamang mother Boomerang gave birth to a baby. “Both mother and infant are being monitored by our keepers and veterinary staff and are doing well,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals, Jordan Piha. “We’re thrilled to welcome this new infant to the Tulsa Zoo family!”
Cherokee artists celebrated in annual homecoming art show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee artists, collectors, and community members gathered Friday to preview the 27th annual Homecoming Art Show and Sale. The show is on display through Sept. 10 in a dedicated gallery next to the Cherokee National Research Center in Tahlequah. “This is a special time for...
Nearly $50 million in infrastructure funds to go towards Oklahoma road projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Road projects across Oklahoma are set to receive nearly $50 million in infrastructure funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go towards fixing and modernizing the state's roads. The RAISE program granted $2.2 billion to states across the U.S. using...
Substitute teachers needed as Oklahoma students return to class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Substitutes are often thought of as the people who fill in when a teacher is sick, but right now a lot of schools need substitutes just to make sure our kids get a good education. "We do have some special education teacher openings, so there...
Back to School: As inflation rises, so does the cost for school lunches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As inflation is forcing parents to spend more on school supplies this Back to School season, higher prices are hitting districts as well. Namely, the cost of food. "We are not immune to inflation, just like nobody is," said Fort Gibson Public Schools Superintendent Scott...
