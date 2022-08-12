Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Neches Federal Credit Union to add third Beaumont location
Neches Federal Credit Union's Beaumont customers soon won't need to worry about longer, congested drives just to deposit or withdraw money. The credit union plans to open a new location just off Texas 105 and North Major Drive on the northwest side of town around February 2023, said President and CEO Jason Landry. Construction for the new 5,500 square-foot building, equipped with a teller area, drive thru and other features, will get underway around mid-September.
Port Arthur News
City leader recognized by state organization for work in Port Arthur public service
A longtime City of Port Arthur recently was recognized in Houston for work in public service, particularly that for the 2020 Census. Cheryl Gibbs, the public information officer for the City of Port Arthur, was recognized July 30 at the PoliChic Engagement Fund Bravery Brunch in Houston. Gibbs was one...
KFDM-TV
County preparing for arrival of voting machines and planning training of staff and public
JEFFERSON COUNTY — November's general election is less than three months away and Jefferson County is still waiting on its new election machines. The cost of the system is covered by a grant, but to receive the money, the machines must be in place for the November elections. Interim...
'Cajun capital of Texas' | City of Beaumont becoming major tourist destination
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has been making headlines recently as a tourist destination. Texas Monthly says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. Another publication, Southern Living, has coined the beloved city the "Cajun capital of Texas." Many of these outlets...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
Bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008 will be sent to University of North Texas for identification
BEAUMONT, Texas — Bones discovered this week, that are believed to belong to a Port Neches man who went missing in 2008, will be sent to the University of North Texas for identification. The bones, believed to be of Adrian Lozoya, were discovered Wednesday in a car found submerged...
KFDM-TV
Update: Officials believe woman who went missing in Chambers County found dead in canal
UPDATE - From Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a body in the canal near Miller Street in Anahuac that they believe to be missing person Bettye Robinson. Initial information below regarding the search from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. On August...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Hygieostatic bat roost? Orange has one.
Between 1900 and 1910, Dr. Charles A. R. Campbell of San Antonio constructed Hygieostatic Bat Towers, which he designed as part of a program to eradicate, or at least control, malaria by attracting mosquito eating bats. The towers would serve as homes for colonies of bats. The towers were silo-like,...
'It just speaks to the community' : Southeast Texas Circle of Hope held benefit for 3-year-old girl battling leukemia
NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Mid-County community gathered Saturday to rally behind a 3-year-old girl who is battling cancer. Madison Jackson was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Those who know Jackson's family said the trips to Houston and chemotherapy treatments are expensive and having a financial strain on the family.
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Memorial and West Brook get in solid reps during scrimmage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur and Beaumont have had their battles over the year, but on Friday night Memorial and West Brook were more concerned correcting mistakes before the season kicks off on August 26. The Titans and Bruins both had their fair share of highlights along with...
Defendant in Jake's Fireworks drug trafficking case files to withdraw guilty plea
BEAUMONT, Texas — A defendant who pleaded guilty earlier this year in the federal drug trafficking case in the Eastern District of Texas involving Jake's Fireworks has filed documents to withdraw his plea. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, had pleaded guilty in January 2022 to "conspiracy to possess...
KFDM-TV
United Football ready to be their best on Friday nights
Beaumont, Tx — The United Timberwolves are getting ready for the 2022 High School Football season. The T-Wolves are making the move from class 5A to 6A and are ready for the challenge under the direction of new Head Coach Darrell Colbert Sr.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Orange Saturday night, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly. The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.
KFDM-TV
World War II veteran in Groves turns 100 years old
GROVES — A World War II veteran in Groves celebrated a milestone today. Benny Todd turned 100 years old today (Aug. 13). Loved ones held a birthday celebration for him at First Baptist Church of Groves, where he's been a member for most of his adult life. The World...
KFDM-TV
Silver Alert: Chambers County deputies searching for missing 72-year-old woman
Information below from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 13, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of N Main Street in Anahuac in reference to a missing person. Information collected on scene found that 72 year old Bettye Robinson had left her sons...
Port Arthur News
Benefit planned for 12-year-old suffering from extremely painful Amplified Musculoskeletal Pain Syndrome
NEDERLAND — For two years, Caden Cook was in pain with no real explanation. “It started in May of 2020,” said his mother Lauren Cook. “Caden was just a normal child, perfectly healthy with no problems and woke up sick with what we thought was a viral infection. The following week he started having feet pain and it went up to his thighs.”
Southeast Texas sports community mourning loss of 'one of their greatest athletes' Steve Worster
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Sports fans are mourning the loss of a man who some say was one of Southeast Texas’ greatest athletes. Steve Worster died Saturday night at the age of 73, his son confirmed with 12News. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Orange Leader
Man killed following Saturday night shooting in Orange
A nighttime shooting Saturday in Orange turned fatal when the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the evening, authorities said. Following a report of a victim “suffering from a gunshot wound,” Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 9:30 p.m.
