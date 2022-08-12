ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

MySanAntonio

Neches Federal Credit Union to add third Beaumont location

Neches Federal Credit Union's Beaumont customers soon won't need to worry about longer, congested drives just to deposit or withdraw money. The credit union plans to open a new location just off Texas 105 and North Major Drive on the northwest side of town around February 2023, said President and CEO Jason Landry. Construction for the new 5,500 square-foot building, equipped with a teller area, drive thru and other features, will get underway around mid-September.
BEAUMONT, TX
City
Port Neches, TX
Local
Texas Government
Port Neches, TX
Government
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Hygieostatic bat roost? Orange has one.

Between 1900 and 1910, Dr. Charles A. R. Campbell of San Antonio constructed Hygieostatic Bat Towers, which he designed as part of a program to eradicate, or at least control, malaria by attracting mosquito eating bats. The towers would serve as homes for colonies of bats. The towers were silo-like,...
ORANGE, TX
#Kfdm
12NewsNow

'It just speaks to the community' : Southeast Texas Circle of Hope held benefit for 3-year-old girl battling leukemia

NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Mid-County community gathered Saturday to rally behind a 3-year-old girl who is battling cancer. Madison Jackson was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Those who know Jackson's family said the trips to Houston and chemotherapy treatments are expensive and having a financial strain on the family.
NEDERLAND, TX
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
GATOR 99.5

Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie

Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
HACKBERRY, LA
Politics
KFDM-TV

United Football ready to be their best on Friday nights

Beaumont, Tx — The United Timberwolves are getting ready for the 2022 High School Football season. The T-Wolves are making the move from class 5A to 6A and are ready for the challenge under the direction of new Head Coach Darrell Colbert Sr.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

World War II veteran in Groves turns 100 years old

GROVES — A World War II veteran in Groves celebrated a milestone today. Benny Todd turned 100 years old today (Aug. 13). Loved ones held a birthday celebration for him at First Baptist Church of Groves, where he's been a member for most of his adult life. The World...
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Benefit planned for 12-year-old suffering from extremely painful Amplified Musculoskeletal Pain Syndrome

NEDERLAND — For two years, Caden Cook was in pain with no real explanation. “It started in May of 2020,” said his mother Lauren Cook. “Caden was just a normal child, perfectly healthy with no problems and woke up sick with what we thought was a viral infection. The following week he started having feet pain and it went up to his thighs.”
NEDERLAND, TX
Orange Leader

Man killed following Saturday night shooting in Orange

A nighttime shooting Saturday in Orange turned fatal when the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the evening, authorities said. Following a report of a victim “suffering from a gunshot wound,” Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 9:30 p.m.

