Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida LocalAmraBegKey West, FL
A customer told me to stick my finger in his coffee to make it taste sweeterM. BrownKey West, FL
I traveled cross-country on a Greyhound bus with no cell phone in my 20sM. BrownKey West, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Florida Woman Arrested For Hit And Run, Cocaine Charges
A 30-year-old Florida woman was arrested Friday after striking a pedestrian and driving away. Shannon Jessie Keegan, 30, Islamorada, was charged with hit and run, aggravated battery, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately
cbs12.com
55 lbs. of drugs found floating in the ocean
KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — Twenty-five large bricks were found floating in the ocean at nearby marina in Key West on Saturday afternoon. The Key West Police Department responded to a 911 call saying there was a suspicious bale floating in the ocean, just off of Coconut Mallory Marina.
Florida Woman Jailed After Shooting Woman With BB Gun Delivering Food To Homeless
A 59-year-old Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after shooting a woman delivering groceries to the homeless with a BB gun. Zoe Sparrow of Marathon was charged with aggravated battery, according to deputies. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 4500 block of Overseas
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large Bale Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Ocean Off Of Florida Coast
A large 55-pound bale of suspected cocaine was found about 50 miles off of Florida’s coast on Sunday. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean.
Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him. First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer."Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."
NBC Miami
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Off-Duty Federal Law Enforcement Officer Dies In Florida “Suicide By Cop” Situation
An off-duty federal law enforcement officer has died in Florida after a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies. According to investigators, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man at a Key Largo residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42
IN THIS ARTICLE
keysweekly.com
BOAT RAMP & BEACH PARKING CHARGES FOR MARATHON VISITORS COMING SOON
Usage fees and parking fees for non-residents at Marathon’s public boat ramps and Sombrero Beach are about to become a reality … most likely. A push from councilwoman Robyn Still to move forward with the fee assessment initiative, often discussed but not yet enacted in the past year, prompted the first concrete suggestion of a fee schedule at the Marathon City Council meeting on Aug. 9.
keysweekly.com
ELECTIONS OFFICE LEAVES FROM KEY WEST LOCATION TO A MORE CONVENIENT SPOT ON STOCK ISLAND – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
The Key West elections office will move out of its downtown office on Whitehead Street next year and onto College Road on Stock Island. But the current location at 530 Whitehead St. will remain open and active for this year’s midterm elections, including the primary on Aug. 23 and the general election on Nov. 8.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST MAYOR RACE INCLUDES TWO FAMILIAR FACES – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
The Key West mayor’s race includes two familiar faces — incumbent mayor and former city commissioner Teri Johnston, who is seeking a second two-year term as mayor, and former city commissioner Margaret Romero, a government watchdog who attends nearly every commission meeting. The Keys Weekly asked the two...
keysweekly.com
JOHN BARTUS: MAKING THINGS BETTER TAKES MORE THAN JUST COMPLAINING
There’s a joke, somewhat adapted for the area, that seems to fit these days…. Q: How many Conchs (or Conch wannabes) does it take to change a light bulb?. A: Three. One to change the bulb, one to mix the margaritas, and one to complain that the new light bulb just isn’t the same as the old one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
keysweekly.com
SO-CALLED ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ BILL DIVIDES UPPER KEYS SCHOOL BD CANDIDATES
A nonpartisan race for Monroe County School Board’s District 5 pits incumbent Sue Woltanski against local prosecutor and former educator Alexandria Suarez. Voters will have the chance to cast ballots in the race during the Aug. 23 primary. Recently, the Parental Rights in Education bill that passed through the...
keysweekly.com
SEARCH FOR NEXT CITY MANAGER STARTS WITH THESE 7 KEY WESTERS
Key West will need a new city manager in July 2023, when Patti McLauchlin retires. The mayor and city commissioners have appointed a search committee to find and vet potential candidates for the city’s top job. The committee will likely review a field of applicants and forward their top recommendations to city officials for further consideration and interviews. McLauchlin will provide an update when the city commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
keysweekly.com
PAWS IN PARADISE: STAY COOL IN THE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER
The first summer that I walked Ozzy down the streets of Key West, he pulled me from one side of the street to another, gravitating to shady spots. I knew my dog was smart, but this really impressed me. He’s a shade hunter, I thought. What a brilliant dog.
Comments / 1