ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

55 lbs. of drugs found floating in the ocean

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — Twenty-five large bricks were found floating in the ocean at nearby marina in Key West on Saturday afternoon. The Key West Police Department responded to a 911 call saying there was a suspicious bale floating in the ocean, just off of Coconut Mallory Marina.
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Pine Key, FL
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, FL
CBS Miami

Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him. First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer."Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."
MONROE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
KEY LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Florida Keys#K9
keysweekly.com

BOAT RAMP & BEACH PARKING CHARGES FOR MARATHON VISITORS COMING SOON

Usage fees and parking fees for non-residents at Marathon’s public boat ramps and Sombrero Beach are about to become a reality … most likely. A push from councilwoman Robyn Still to move forward with the fee assessment initiative, often discussed but not yet enacted in the past year, prompted the first concrete suggestion of a fee schedule at the Marathon City Council meeting on Aug. 9.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST MAYOR RACE INCLUDES TWO FAMILIAR FACES – 2022 DECISION GUIDE

The Key West mayor’s race includes two familiar faces — incumbent mayor and former city commissioner Teri Johnston, who is seeking a second two-year term as mayor, and former city commissioner Margaret Romero, a government watchdog who attends nearly every commission meeting. The Keys Weekly asked the two...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

JOHN BARTUS: MAKING THINGS BETTER TAKES MORE THAN JUST COMPLAINING

There’s a joke, somewhat adapted for the area, that seems to fit these days…. Q: How many Conchs (or Conch wannabes) does it take to change a light bulb?. A: Three. One to change the bulb, one to mix the margaritas, and one to complain that the new light bulb just isn’t the same as the old one.
MARATHON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
keysweekly.com

SEARCH FOR NEXT CITY MANAGER STARTS WITH THESE 7 KEY WESTERS

Key West will need a new city manager in July 2023, when Patti McLauchlin retires. The mayor and city commissioners have appointed a search committee to find and vet potential candidates for the city’s top job. The committee will likely review a field of applicants and forward their top recommendations to city officials for further consideration and interviews. McLauchlin will provide an update when the city commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

PAWS IN PARADISE: STAY COOL IN THE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

The first summer that I walked Ozzy down the streets of Key West, he pulled me from one side of the street to another, gravitating to shady spots. I knew my dog was smart, but this really impressed me. He’s a shade hunter, I thought. What a brilliant dog.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy