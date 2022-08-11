ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninnekah, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
KINGFISHER, OK
KTUL

Two killed in Sunday morning crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two people were killed in an accident on Sunday morning in Caddo County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 45-year-old Benjamin Horse of Anadarko was driving southbound on State Route 9 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail just before 8:30 a.m. The...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Norman's special election to determine who decides a water rate increase

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — In a little over a week, Norman voters will be deciding on nine city propositions, many of which will have a big impact on city government. In Norman's special election that'll be held on next Tuesday, Aug. 23, there'll be nine propositions that Norman residents will vote on.
NORMAN, OK

