Oklahoma City police: Two young girls found unresponsive and locked in car outside Walmart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A mother was arrested after Oklahoma City police said her two young children were found alone, unresponsive, and buckled up inside a locked car on Sunday. Oklahoma City police responded to Walmart at 100 E I-240 Service Road just before 3 p.m. Police said a...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
Two killed in Sunday morning crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two people were killed in an accident on Sunday morning in Caddo County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 45-year-old Benjamin Horse of Anadarko was driving southbound on State Route 9 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail just before 8:30 a.m. The...
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
Norman's special election to determine who decides a water rate increase
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — In a little over a week, Norman voters will be deciding on nine city propositions, many of which will have a big impact on city government. In Norman's special election that'll be held on next Tuesday, Aug. 23, there'll be nine propositions that Norman residents will vote on.
