Wewahitchka, FL

Wewahitchka installs new offense to compliment personnel

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
 3 days ago

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Wewahitchka football team had a slow start last season, going 0-4 before eventually bouncing back and making the playoffs.

Last year, senior quarterback Alex Williams suffered an injury that forced the Gators to rework their entire offensive game plan.

Wewahitchka Head Coach Bobby John has some unique approaches to give his team a better chance at winning.

They implemented a single-wing offense that doesn’t require a quarterback, and they will continue to use it this season because they don’t plan to use an every-down quarterback.

“It really kind of fit us,” Johns said. “It fit our linemen, it fit our skill kids. It’s quick-hitting. You know, it gives us a chance to not have negative plays, so it’s kind of been a good fit for us so far and we just kind of worked on it in the offseason and continue to run it now.”

The Gators return one of the top playmakers at the 1A level in junior, running back, Zay McDaniel, who’s coming off a one thousand-yard sophomore campaign.

“He’s as good as a player there is on the field and last year he couldn’t stay on the field and were hoping he’s gotten a little bit bigger and stronger this year, so we’re hoping it will make him a little bit more durable and we’ve got some good players around him and we’re gonna rely on them a good bit too,” Johns said. “You know if he has a really good season, then we’ll have a chance to have a really good season too.”

Another big change coach Johns implemented this season, is spending less time on the practice field. He said fewer players and many practices caused the team to run out of gas.

The Gators will open their regular season on the road as they head up to Georgia to face Brookwood on Friday, August 26.

WMBB

WMBB

