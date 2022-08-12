Allegheny County police investigating sexual assault that happened in broad daylight

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Police are searching for a sexual assault suspect in Swissvale.

Police said the crime happened just down the street from a daycare center on Monongahela Avenue and in the broad daylight.

Authorities said a woman was followed home by an unidentified man. She said the man tried to talk to her several times before sexually assaulting her on the sidewalk.

Police said the crime occurred at 6:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on who the suspect might be is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

