This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
‘It’s a little strange, obviously’: Andrew Benintendi sounds off on returning to Boston for first time with the Yankees
The latest matchup in the most-heated rivalry in baseball featured a rare moment of admiration for the opposition. Andrew Benintendi faced the Boston Red Sox for the first time since being traded to the New York Yankees in Fenway Park. Although he was not traded directly there, his history with the Sox was impossible to […] The post ‘It’s a little strange, obviously’: Andrew Benintendi sounds off on returning to Boston for first time with the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavericks Lands Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks had every reason to enter this offseason with their expectations sky-high. Those hopes should have only climbed after they were able to trade for versatile offensive big man Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets for a collection of players that scarcely saw the floor for them along with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA Insider Reveals The Potential Lakers Closing Lineup And Fans Are Really Disappointed
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, and it doesn't seem like they have the right ones. The Purple and Gold are trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel after a terrible 2021/22 NBA season where they couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament.
Richard Jefferson says LeBron James has ‘not done enough as a Laker’ to be considered a Lakers great
A former teammate of LeBron James recently said that he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers superstar currently should be considered one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, made the claim. “LeBron James has not done enough as a...
Patrick Beverley calls out ESPN over slight
Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department. The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.
Should Celtics move Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade?
The Boston Celtics are one of the top suitors to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant recently reaffirmed his trade request in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, with reports indicating that the star forward is open to playing for the rival Celtics. Boston reportedly offered Jaylen...
‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion
Kevin Durant has yet to be traded. Despite a previous trade request and a recent ultimatum, the superstar is still technically a member of the Brooklyn Nets. However, a deal is expected to occur. But the Nets have an unsurprisingly absurd asking price for KD which many teams have been unable to meet. The one […] The post The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Lakers sources insist they have options beyond ones that have been reported
The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a big move this offseason, but they reportedly have plenty of options. According to the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, Lakers sources insist that they have more options than just what has been reported, which is mainly deals for Kyrie Irving or Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Channing Frye Reveals He Gets Angry When People Exclude Shaquille O'Neal From The Greatest Players Ever Conversation: "There Cannot Be Just One Person That Is The Greatest. That Is So Disrespectful."
Shaquille O'Neal is not mentioned in GOAT conversations when they come up, the Lakers legend himself admits that he never wanted to be the greatest. However, during his peak, he was arguably more dominant than any other player in the history of basketball has been. There was simply no stopping Shaq, with opponents forced to foul him repeatedly just to slow him down.
Jeanie Buss On Her Father's Goal Of Surpassing The Celtics In Championships: "We Have To Continue That Quest, And We’ll Do So.”
When Jerry Buss purchased the Lakers in 1979, he had a goal in mind, which was to surpass the Boston Celtics in championships. It may not seem far-fetched to the modern NBA fan, but when Buss had taken over the team, they had won 6 championships as compared to 13 for the Celtics.
Red Sox’s timeline for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers contract extension talks, revealed
The Boston Red Sox are having a poor 2022 season. Unfortunately for the Fenway Park faithful, this could be less antagonizing than the offseason. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are without contract extensions, which has led to trade rumors and uncertainty around the organization. Those rumors may end soon, though....
Draymond reveals how often he argues with Steph and Klay
No one, not even the other two stars that make up the Warriors’ Big Three, is safe from the mouth of Draymond Green. The dynamic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green have been playing in the Bay together for a decade, and arguments are bound to happen.
Former Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Justin Anderson, who has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers is still a free agent on August 12.
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton was 'in shock' after learning he was being traded from the Denver Nuggets
New Wizards swingman Will Barton was shocked when he got traded to the team this offseason, he told Mike Singer of the Denver Post. The Nuggets dealt Barton and Monte Morris to Washington in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith last month. “It was just like a shock, but...
Nets’ Insane Kevin Durant Trade Asking Price For Celtics
When two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, they made it clear that they expected a massive haul in return for him. Even after he gave the team an ultimatum that it is either him or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash that stays, owner Joe Tsai remained steadfast in the stance of getting as much as possible in return for him.
NBA Christmas Day games revealed with both finals participants in action
Christmas Day has always been a fun one for basketball fans. The NBA has always owned the holiday when it comes to the world of sports. Recently, the NFL has made a play to take that away. So, the NBA stepped up their game this year, scheduling some fantastic matchups.
