ClutchPoints

‘It’s a little strange, obviously’: Andrew Benintendi sounds off on returning to Boston for first time with the Yankees

The latest matchup in the most-heated rivalry in baseball featured a rare moment of admiration for the opposition. Andrew Benintendi faced the Boston Red Sox for the first time since being traded to the New York Yankees in Fenway Park. Although he was not traded directly there, his history with the Sox was impossible to […] The post ‘It’s a little strange, obviously’: Andrew Benintendi sounds off on returning to Boston for first time with the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Analysis Network

Mavericks Lands Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Dallas Mavericks had every reason to enter this offseason with their expectations sky-high. Those hopes should have only climbed after they were able to trade for versatile offensive big man Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets for a collection of players that scarcely saw the floor for them along with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Boston, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley calls out ESPN over slight

Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department. The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.
FOX Sports

Should Celtics move Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade?

The Boston Celtics are one of the top suitors to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant recently reaffirmed his trade request in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, with reports indicating that the star forward is open to playing for the rival Celtics. Boston reportedly offered Jaylen...
ClutchPoints

‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion

Kevin Durant has yet to be traded. Despite a previous trade request and a recent ultimatum, the superstar is still technically a member of the Brooklyn Nets. However, a deal is expected to occur. But the Nets have an unsurprisingly absurd asking price for KD which many teams have been unable to meet. The one […] The post The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Channing Frye Reveals He Gets Angry When People Exclude Shaquille O'Neal From The Greatest Players Ever Conversation: "There Cannot Be Just One Person That Is The Greatest. That Is So Disrespectful."

Shaquille O'Neal is not mentioned in GOAT conversations when they come up, the Lakers legend himself admits that he never wanted to be the greatest. However, during his peak, he was arguably more dominant than any other player in the history of basketball has been. There was simply no stopping Shaq, with opponents forced to foul him repeatedly just to slow him down.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals how often he argues with Steph and Klay

No one, not even the other two stars that make up the Warriors’ Big Three, is safe from the mouth of Draymond Green. The dynamic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green have been playing in the Bay together for a decade, and arguments are bound to happen.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Nets’ Insane Kevin Durant Trade Asking Price For Celtics

When two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, they made it clear that they expected a massive haul in return for him. Even after he gave the team an ultimatum that it is either him or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash that stays, owner Joe Tsai remained steadfast in the stance of getting as much as possible in return for him.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

