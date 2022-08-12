Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense
Belichick reportedly wasn't happy that the Giants ran more blitzes than usual for a preseason game.
Tom Brady Adds New Accomplishment to Résumé as NFL’s Highest-Paid Player
For the first time since Forbes began ranking the NFL’s highest-paid players in 2010 when Tom Brady had only won the Super Bowl three times, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is the top earner in professional football. Heading into his 23rd professional season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has...
Bill Belichick Explains Patriots Offensive Gameplan Last Night
Last night, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots lost their preseason opener in a 23-21 defeat to the New York Giants. Throughout the loss, two offensive assistants — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — took turns with offensive play calling duties. Belichick explained that the Patriots coaching...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Is there a long-term plan or is Bill Belichick 'winging' it?
The New England Patriots' preseason opener didn't help to clear up the confusion regarding the offensive play-calling duties. Since Bill Belichick didn't name an official offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels, it's been a combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge splitting the work throughout the spring and summer. They continued to do so in Thursday night's loss to the New York Giants with Patricia calling plays for veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer and Judge taking over when rookie QB Bailey Zappe was under center.
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
FOX Sports
Belichick on Pats play-callers: 'Don't worry about that' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The New England Patriots still have not named offensive coordinators for the 2022 NFL season, and Bill Belichick addressed this at a press conference after their preseason opener against the New York Giants: "Don't worry about that, we'll figure it out." Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss whether or not this decision to forego assigning a play-caller between Matt Patricia or Joe Judge will help or harm the Patriots.
NBC Sports
Curran, Johnson name standout players from Pats preseason opener
Sure, it's only preseason, but the New England Patriots' return to action against the New York Giants gave us plenty to chew on. The Patriots dropped the preseason opener 23-21 as Giants kicker Graham Gano drilled the game-winning field goal as time expired. Despite the result, there were some positive takeaways from New England's performance. With most of the starters getting the night off, some rookies and players competing for roster spots took advantage of their opportunities.
