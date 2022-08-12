Sure, it's only preseason, but the New England Patriots' return to action against the New York Giants gave us plenty to chew on. The Patriots dropped the preseason opener 23-21 as Giants kicker Graham Gano drilled the game-winning field goal as time expired. Despite the result, there were some positive takeaways from New England's performance. With most of the starters getting the night off, some rookies and players competing for roster spots took advantage of their opportunities.

