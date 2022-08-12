ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years

SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
