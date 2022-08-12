Read full article on original website
Volunteers prepare more than 2,000 school supply kits for Edgewood ISD, Southwest ISD teachers
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers filled the Medio Creek Elementary School gym Saturday morning to assemble supply kits for thousands of teachers in Southwest San Antonio. The United Way Write Start Project is an annual back to school initiative aimed at supporting educators. "We know that every year teachers are...
Bexar County education, law enforcement leaders discuss school safety and security
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Legislative Delegation hosted a series of panels addressing school safety and security as families send their children back to the classroom this fall. Judson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball and Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods joined the delegation to discuss campus security.
Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years
SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas student creates a support network for Latinas in law
SAN ANTONIO — Elizabeth Vela’s law journey was sparked when she did a project on her abuelita, who faced obstacles coming to the states. Vela is now only one year away from taking the bar exam. “Listening to the stories of other immigrants, especially those today, that’s what...
Northside ISD makes Election Day student holiday
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD (NISD) leaders added a new student holiday on what's usually a busier than normal school day -- Election Day. It was a decision that simply made sense to Melina Espiritu-Azocar, Chief of Staff for the Northside American Federation of Teachers (Northside AFT). "Many of...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
aroundptown.com
Smith Completes Basic Training
Bryar Smith graduated basic military training recently from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. His parents Danielle and Roger Smith say they are “Beyond proud”! Roger is an Air Force Veteran. Smith graduated from Prophetstown High School in 2022 and he plans on going into Cyber...
Southside ISD welcomes students back Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — The Southside ISD is getting ready to welcome thousands of kids back to campus Thursday morning. The district says students have a lot to look forward to this year. Southside ISD says they’re making significant academic progress. At Heritage Elementary, they’re expecting an a rating...
tpr.org
Banned books typically contain LGBTQ+, race and gender themes
MONDAY on "The Source" — In the past nine months, more than 1,500 book bans in schools have occurred across the country. This movement does not come from parents, instead, it stems from Republican leadership. The majority of books being challenged — or outright banned — contain themes about...
How people are helping during Center Point water shortage
CENTER POINT, Texas — A neighborhood in Center Point has been dealing with a water shortage for the past week but volunteers and community members have been taking extraordinary measures to bring the people living there the water they need. With a click and a spurt, Chad Beard moves...
Storage unit on west side burglarized
SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
news4sanantonio.com
North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident, no students on board, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A North East Independent School District bus was involved in a crash early Friday morning. The accident took place around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection Thousand Oaks Drive and Wetmore Road. San Antonio Police officials confirm that no students were on board the bus at the time...
KTSA
CPS Energy surplus could be heading back to customers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You could be getting a break on an upcoming CPS Energy bill. The utility has been generating a huge amount of revenue for the city’s general fund due to the higher than expected energy bills you’ve been receiving. But there’s a proposal...
San Antonio Burritos Bites: Back to Los Balito's for breakfast
It's like a breakfast taco, but bigger, in case you didn't know.
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
San Antonio City Council split on how to spend surplus of CPS Energy revenue
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is out. The budget blueprint includes increased pay for city employees and a rebate for all CPS Energy customers, after the utility raked in $50 million in extra revenue during south Texas's historically hot summer.
Southwest side taco stand robbed by suspect wielding gun
SAN ANTONIO — A taco stand on the southwest side of town was robbed Saturday night by a man with a gun. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Rd near Pearsall Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress. When officers...
San Antonio coffee among final 10 in H-E-B's 'Quest for Texas Best'
A cup of coffee please, but make it puro.
Northside ISD prepares to rollout 'Bark' computer monitoring system
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD is working on activating a new system that monitors students’ activity while logged onto school computers in an effort to identify potentially threatening behavior. “The goal is simply to keep students and our schools safe or safer,” said Barry Perez, NISD executive communications...
