Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
Son of woman slain in 2005 speaks out after arrests: 'She didn't deserve what she got'
SEATTLE — Two days after authorities in Kitsap County announced they hade arrested three people in connection with a gruesome cold case murder that occurred in 2005, the son of the victim is speaking out. “She was a good mom, man," said Mark Smith. "She didn’t deserve what she...
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
q13fox.com
16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating
SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
36-year-old man charged after robbery, homicide near Shoreline park
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a person in late July in Shoreline has been charged with murder. Byron Avery Quarrles Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to charging documents, Quarrles is suspected of...
q13fox.com
Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting
SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
Kent man charged after threatening to shoot strangers, standoff with police at apartment
A Kent man was charged with felony harassment and second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement after a shooting and standoff with police at his apartment Wednesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. According to court records, on Wednesday around 11 a.m., multiple residents of Olympic Skyline Apartments called...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
kentreporter.com
Kent man charged with assault after police standoff at apartment complex
A 67-year-old Kent man faces second-degree assault and felony harassment charges after he allegedly threatened two neighbors with a gun. The incident led to a more than four-hour standoff Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Olympic Skyline Apartments, 10125 SE 235th Pl., before the Valley SWAT team took the man into custody.
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
shorelineareanews.com
The Seattle Times: Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Shoreline shooting
According to reporting by Daisy Zavala Magaña in The Seattle Times. a 36 year old man from Orting has been charged in the early morning murder of a man in Richmond Highlands park in Shoreline on Friday, July 29, 2022. (see previous article) The shooter and accomplices apparently targeted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
Tri-City Herald
‘Why don’t you just kill yourself?’ Former 911 dispatcher charged with vehicular homicide
Cherise Ashley Denholm was once lauded by Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards for her commitment to receiving and transmitting crisis calls. But after becoming the subject of a 911 call herself last September, she faces charges of vehicular homicide. Denholm, a former communications officer for South Sound 911, was summoned by...
Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
Washington man faces weapons, drug charges after being stopped for speeding in Elko County
A Washington man is facing weapons and drug charges after troopers stopped him for speeding in Elko County and found him with unmarked firearms and about 7 pounds of marijuana, Nevada State Police said Sunday.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Tacoma quadruple homicide suspect stands trial after competency assessment
The 22-year-old man accused of gunning down four people in the alley behind a home in Tacoma’s Salishan neighborhood last year was found by a Pierce County judge Thursday to be competent to stand trial. Superior Court Judge James Orlando found Maleke Pate capable of understanding the nature of...
Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 6