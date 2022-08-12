ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

q13fox.com

16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating

SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting

SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent man charged with assault after police standoff at apartment complex

A 67-year-old Kent man faces second-degree assault and felony harassment charges after he allegedly threatened two neighbors with a gun. The incident led to a more than four-hour standoff Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Olympic Skyline Apartments, 10125 SE 235th Pl., before the Valley SWAT team took the man into custody.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

