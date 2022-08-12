Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LMPD charge Louisville woman with murder in Watterson Expressway crash, victim identified
Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville woman with murder in connection with a deadly fiery crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway for several hours early Sunday morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old Maria Lara. Arrest records say Lara had been drinking prior to rear-ending a second vehicle at a...
wdrb.com
Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
Wave 3
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to I-264 East at Breckinridge Lane on a report of a crash, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
wdrb.com
Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
wdrb.com
Man killed in crash on Rose Island Road in Prospect
OLDHAM, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Rose Island Road in Oldham County on Friday evening. Oldham County Police said officers responded to a injury accident near Rose Island Road and Oldham Acres Road around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS, and the Oldham County Coroner also responded to the accident.
WHAS 11
Woman arrested, charged in fiery crash on I-264, killing 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested and charged a woman with murder following a deadly crash on I-264. Maria Lara, 42, was taken into custody early Sunday. According to LMPD, Lara was operating her vehicle on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane when she struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
Wave 3
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
Here's what Louisville Police now know about the suspicious device found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have determined what the suspicious package found in downtown Louisville was. The device was found on Friday behind a bus stop on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market Streets. It was comprised of pipes with various protruding wires. LMPD, the FBI and ATF...
WLKY.com
Police investigate burned body found in West Buechel
WEST BUECHEL, Ky. — Investigators are looking into the discovery of a burned body found in the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday. It all started when firefighters were called to put out a fire near a fence in the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. When crews...
wdrb.com
Burned body found on Six Mile Lane near west Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned. A...
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street. LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling...
wdrb.com
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint for keys by 2 men in Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for his keys in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says that the robbery occurred in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane around 5 p.m. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the...
'Frustrated, violated, shocked': Cherokee Triangle homeowners look for help in car keying incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland neighbors living in Cherokee Triangle are looking for a man, captured on security camera video, allegedly keying cars in the area Satuday. Lena Lions, who lives in the area, says her and fellow homeowners are, "frustrated, violated, shocked." According to neighbors, he was going around...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after burned body was found near West Beuchel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a body was found burned near the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday morning. Arson investigators said firefighters were called to respond to the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. on a report of a brush fire. After the fire...
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to double shooting at Fern Valley Days Inn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Fern Valley Days Inn. According to court documents, Ralph Dulak is being charged with attempted murder, strangulation, assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern...
WLKY.com
Missing Louisville mother remembered during candlelight vigil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville mother last seen three years ago marks the anniversary of her disappearance with a candlelight vigil. The family of Andrea Knabel is continuing their search for her. Earlier this summer, the family teamed up with the nonprofit group Community United Effort...
spectrumnews1.com
City of La Grange dedicates day to eight-year-old boy's act of kindness
LA GRANGE, Ky. — When driving through the city of La Grange, you might spot eight-year-old Connor Dunk, leaving his city cleaner than when he found it. “I was watching the game and then I went to the bathroom and I saw the graffiti,” Connor Dunk said. Since...
Man who found suspicious device in downtown Louisville had to do 'double take'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police, the FBI and the ATF worked for over five hours to secure an area downtown Friday after the call that there was a suspicious device on 5th Street. The man who originally found the device is the husband of one of WHAS11's employees...
