LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO