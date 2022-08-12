ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
Wave 3

LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to I-264 East at Breckinridge Lane on a report of a crash, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
wdrb.com

Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
wdrb.com

Man killed in crash on Rose Island Road in Prospect

OLDHAM, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Rose Island Road in Oldham County on Friday evening. Oldham County Police said officers responded to a injury accident near Rose Island Road and Oldham Acres Road around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS, and the Oldham County Coroner also responded to the accident.
WHAS 11

Woman arrested, charged in fiery crash on I-264, killing 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested and charged a woman with murder following a deadly crash on I-264. Maria Lara, 42, was taken into custody early Sunday. According to LMPD, Lara was operating her vehicle on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane when she struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
Wave 3

Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
WLKY.com

Police investigate burned body found in West Buechel

WEST BUECHEL, Ky. — Investigators are looking into the discovery of a burned body found in the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday. It all started when firefighters were called to put out a fire near a fence in the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. When crews...
wdrb.com

Burned body found on Six Mile Lane near west Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned. A...
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street. LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling...
WLKY.com

Missing Louisville mother remembered during candlelight vigil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville mother last seen three years ago marks the anniversary of her disappearance with a candlelight vigil. The family of Andrea Knabel is continuing their search for her. Earlier this summer, the family teamed up with the nonprofit group Community United Effort...
