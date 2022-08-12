Read full article on original website
Summer Jam offers fun, raises money for Roe Roe’s Heroes
GoodFellers kept the crowd jamming and dancing during last year’s Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo) Cooks Wall was one of two bands which kept the crowed entertained at the 2021 Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo)
WXII 12
Triad bands to put on concert to remember member who died in car crash and support his family
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several bands throughout the Triad are planning to play at an upcoming concert to honor their former member who died in a car crash and to support his family. The High Point Police Department said their officers responded to a car crash at the intersection...
wfdd.org
Triad Stage's return led by retired Community Theatre of Greensboro director
Triad Stage is poised to return to Greensboro following a roughly two-and-a-half-year COVID break. The regional theater — now in its 20th season — is planning three-plays, two concerts, and a renewed focus on contemporary works. Leading the transition will be retired Community Theatre of Greensboro Executive Director...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Blind Tiger concert venue stays open despite recent fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger is staying open, despite the July 31 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old. The bar and music venue hosted an event Thursday evening and had planned to hold another show Friday night. The Friday night show was confirmed to be canceled by a band...
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
Mount Airy News
Sonker Fest on tap after 2-year COVID pause
The Surry County Sonker Festival has been one of the last large public events to rebound from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a two-year shutdown for the popular gathering is now history. “There has been much anticipation from the community for the return of the Sonker Festival,”...
Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
Blind Tiger moves forward with Thursday show after losing liquor license, charges filed against owner, manager
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As they say, the show must go on. After a deadly shooting led to the Blind Tiger losing its liquor license and charges being filed against its owner and manager, the popular Greensboro music venue is moving forward with a show scheduled for Thursday. At 7 p.m., the Blind Tiger’s doors […]
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
VIDEO: Fire destroys North Carolina home being remodeled to house young adults leaving foster care
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home being refurbished to house young adults leaving foster care went up in flames early Sunday morning, fire officials said. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze about 3:15 a.m. after it had already engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro business owners put on shoe drive for kids
Supplies aren't the only items kids need heading back to school. A group of Greensboro business owners are helping students put their best foot forward.
2 the rescue: Meet Sand
Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play. Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative. If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring...
Mount Airy News
“Dopesick” author launching new book
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
Fire breaks out at NC AT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
2 the rescue: Meet Goober
Meet Goober! He's a silly two-year-old boy. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he loves to play and enjoys being around people, including kids. Goober is a quick learner. His foster mom says he already knows how to sleep in his crate. Goober is high-energy, and a joy to be around.
Greensboro walk to address homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
qcitymetro.com
Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now
I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Alamance Arts hosts going away party for “Embracing Peace”
Alamance Arts hosted a going away party for "Embracing Peace" Aug. 11. The statue will be dismantled Aug. 15 and 16. Lummy Barnes, past president of Alamance Arts, said through tears, the Alamance County community will forever be indebted to Wiley Wooten — the donation made by the Wooten Foundation in his honor was what made the “Embracing Peace” exhibit possible.
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
