Greensboro, NC

thestokesnews.com

Summer Jam offers fun, raises money for Roe Roe’s Heroes

GoodFellers kept the crowd jamming and dancing during last year’s Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo) Cooks Wall was one of two bands which kept the crowed entertained at the 2021 Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo)
KING, NC
Mount Airy News

Sonker Fest on tap after 2-year COVID pause

The Surry County Sonker Festival has been one of the last large public events to rebound from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a two-year shutdown for the popular gathering is now history. “There has been much anticipation from the community for the return of the Sonker Festival,”...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer

Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Sand

Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play. Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative. If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Fire breaks out at NC AT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Goober

Meet Goober! He's a silly two-year-old boy. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he loves to play and enjoys being around people, including kids. Goober is a quick learner. His foster mom says he already knows how to sleep in his crate. Goober is high-energy, and a joy to be around.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro walk to address homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
GREENSBORO, NC
qcitymetro.com

Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now

I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Alamance Arts hosts going away party for “Embracing Peace”

Alamance Arts hosted a going away party for "Embracing Peace" Aug. 11. The statue will be dismantled Aug. 15 and 16. Lummy Barnes, past president of Alamance Arts, said through tears, the Alamance County community will forever be indebted to Wiley Wooten — the donation made by the Wooten Foundation in his honor was what made the “Embracing Peace” exhibit possible.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

