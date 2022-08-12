CHICO, Calif. — The body of an unidentified person has been recovered from Big Chico Creek on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). The CPD said members of the Butte County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, as well as members of the Chico Fire Department, recovered the body from the creek in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

