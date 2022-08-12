Read full article on original website
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
Redding Police Department responds to multiple DUI collisions over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. – Starting late Friday night, a series of collisions police said were caused by drivers who were under the influence (DUI) were investigated by officers. Incidents continued throughout the weekend. Friday night at 11:15 p.m. a two-vehicle collision in the 2500 block of Eureka Way resulted in...
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Chico
CHICO, Calif. – 62-year-old Lonnie Henderson was arrested in Chico during a traffic enforcement stop on Saturday for impersonating a police officer, using a false license plate, and possession of counterfeit money. The traffic stop occurred in the 2000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Chico...
Evacuation orders reduced in the Salyer community as Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows over 13,000 acres
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 8:16 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has reached 12% containment, according to CAL FIRE officials. The fire has burned 14,526 acres. Evacuation orders have been reduced for some areas in Salyer, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The Six Rivers Lightning...
Body recovered from Big Chico Creek on Thursday, Coroner's Office unable to ID
CHICO, Calif. — The body of an unidentified person has been recovered from Big Chico Creek on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). The CPD said members of the Butte County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, as well as members of the Chico Fire Department, recovered the body from the creek in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
TCSO Arrests Suspect, Charges Him With Committing Arson During State of Emergency
On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
Escaped control burn along Sacramento River near Princeton
PRINCETON, Calif. - A control burn fire got out of control near the Glenn-Colusa County line Thursday night. Early Friday morning the fire was controlled, with a few hot spots still visible. The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters confirmed it started when a controlled burn by the...
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
FYREBX: Shasta County native invents new equipment for fighting fires and much more
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — A graduate from Shasta High School has returned to his roots; excited about a multi-use piece of equipment he first envisioned and has now brought to life. It's called the "FYREBX;" it's the result of more than two years of creating, designing, and research and development...
Shooting in downtown Chico Thursday night, bystander hit by ricocheted bullet
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department's (CPD) Violence Suppression Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking structure in the downtown area Thursday night. Nobody was injured during the shooting, according to police, but a bystander attending the nearby Farmer's Market was struck by a ricocheted bullet fired during the incident.
Police looking to identify suspects who stole packages from Anderson home
ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who are seen taking a package off a front porch. Officers said the suspects took off in a gold four-door GMC pickup. A man can be seen in the video taking a package. Officers said he was accompanied by another person.
