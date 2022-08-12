ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bluff, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Red Bluff, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire

OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Chico

CHICO, Calif. – 62-year-old Lonnie Henderson was arrested in Chico during a traffic enforcement stop on Saturday for impersonating a police officer, using a false license plate, and possession of counterfeit money. The traffic stop occurred in the 2000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Chico...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Body recovered from Big Chico Creek on Thursday, Coroner's Office unable to ID

CHICO, Calif. — The body of an unidentified person has been recovered from Big Chico Creek on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). The CPD said members of the Butte County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, as well as members of the Chico Fire Department, recovered the body from the creek in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire
kymkemp.com

TCSO Arrests Suspect, Charges Him With Committing Arson During State of Emergency

On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
LEWISTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Escaped control burn along Sacramento River near Princeton

PRINCETON, Calif. - A control burn fire got out of control near the Glenn-Colusa County line Thursday night. Early Friday morning the fire was controlled, with a few hot spots still visible. The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters confirmed it started when a controlled burn by the...
PRINCETON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Missing Red Bluff teenager found

RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Shooting in downtown Chico Thursday night, bystander hit by ricocheted bullet

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department's (CPD) Violence Suppression Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking structure in the downtown area Thursday night. Nobody was injured during the shooting, according to police, but a bystander attending the nearby Farmer's Market was struck by a ricocheted bullet fired during the incident.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police looking to identify suspects who stole packages from Anderson home

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who are seen taking a package off a front porch. Officers said the suspects took off in a gold four-door GMC pickup. A man can be seen in the video taking a package. Officers said he was accompanied by another person.
ANDERSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy