wdhn.com
Friends continue to seek justice for the death of a Houston County woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman would have celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, but she was shot and killed a little more than a month ago. Now her family is trying to make sure she is remembered and that there is justice. “We want him to...
WCTV
Two people injured following shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The incident happened on the 200 Block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee after 6 p.m. Police say two victims were shot and taken to the hospital. An officer described...
WCTV
TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing inside an apartment Friday, according to an agency incident report. TPD arrested 27-year-old Montana Wade the same day they say he entered a home at Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street and stabbed a person with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.
WCTV
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of High Road. Officers responded to the call just after 4:30 Sunday morning at the Seminole Grand Apartments. TPD says the victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, no...
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
WCTV
‘He will endure:’ Leon County Sheriff honors deputy one year after his death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County deputy’s family and colleagues gathered early Friday morning on the one year mark of his passing to celebrate his memory. Deputy Michael ‘Andy’ Nowak was 52-years-old when he passed away Aug. 12, 2021 following a battle with COVID-19. Sheriff Walt...
UPDATE: Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in stabbing incident
One Tallahassee male was hospitalized due to being stabbed in his home early Friday morning, TPD says.
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
WJHG-TV
Suspect in home invasion arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
WJHG-TV
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking different stance on Baker Act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is re-evaluating how its deputies employ the Florida Baker Act. It permits law enforcement to commit someone to a receiving center if they appear to be a threat to themselves or others. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is digging...
Community members, neighbors put out Holton Street apartment fire
An emergency scene at Leon Arms Apartments in Tallahassee off of Holton St. brought community members and neighbors together during a time of need.
UPDATE: 1 person dies, another seriously injured in accident in Gadsden Co.
First responders attended to accidents in Gadsden and Leon counties Saturday afternoon.
WCTV
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
wogx.com
WATCH: Florida teen who lost leg in shark attack discharged from hospital
Addison Bethea, the Florida teen who lost her leg in a shark attack, was discharged from the hospital after weeks of treatment. (Credit: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare)
Big Bend COVID-19 positivity remains high, trending down in latest FDOH report
The Florida Department of Health Friday released its latest COVID-19 situation report. The report is from Aug. 5, 2022 through Aug. 11, 2022 and is data on Florida residents.
One injured in shooting at Palmetto Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to Palmetto Apartments at 2:31 a.m. and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.
ecbpublishing.com
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 10, 2022
Samantha Kirkland, 20, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 193 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Thomasville couple arrested for theft
A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
wfxl.com
Decatur County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding early morning car break-ins
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in recent vehicle break-ins. According to the DCSO, this morning there were multiple instances of entering auto in the River Chase area and near Dollar subdivision in Bainbridge. Authorities say all of the vehicles were unlocked.
