ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Comments / 4

Related
WCTV

Two people injured following shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The incident happened on the 200 Block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee after 6 p.m. Police say two victims were shot and taken to the hospital. An officer described...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing inside an apartment Friday, according to an agency incident report. TPD arrested 27-year-old Montana Wade the same day they say he entered a home at Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street and stabbed a person with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of High Road. Officers responded to the call just after 4:30 Sunday morning at the Seminole Grand Apartments. TPD says the victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, no...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gadsden County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Gadsden County, FL
WALB 10

2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WJHG-TV

Suspect in home invasion arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
ecbpublishing.com

Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County

Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 10, 2022

Samantha Kirkland, 20, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 193 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy