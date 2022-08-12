Read full article on original website
2 Florida Department of Law Enforcement appointments announced after staff shake-up
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following a staff shake-up at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state officials announced two new appointments, Friday. The governor's office said Derek Miller would be moving from legislative affairs director at the Department of Elder Affairs to take the same position at FDLE. Matt Walsh...
Sunday morning First to Know Tropics Check (08/14/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An area of low pressure is producing broad circulation and a batch of rain and thunderstorms along the southern coast of Texas. This is expected to move inland on Sunday and further development is unlikely. Heavy rainfall is expected for parts of southern Texas in association with this low pressure zone. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20% chance for development over the next 48 hours. This will have no bearing on our local weather and there is nothing else occurring in the Atlantic basin. Expect a quiet upcoming 5 days with no tropical concerns!
Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/12/2022)
Vast moisture lingers around the entire state-line region as we enter the weekend, which means there will be little change in the pattern at the beginning. A cold front in middle Georgia will slip farther south Saturday, activating more pockets of rain and thunderstorms in the daytime hours of Saturday. Intervals of sun can still be expected, enough to get highs close to the upper 80s and near 90° after morning lows in the low 70s. Sunday, the cold front will slide south into the Apalachee Bay region, where showers and storms will be focused for areas near and south of I-10. Rain development falls to near zero in the I-75 south Georgia and southeast Georgia regions Sunday with increased amounts of sun. While highs will be be around the 90° mark, Monday morning lows can drop into the upper 60s in the southeast Georgia corner, with low 70s elsewhere. The air will be slightly less muggy, especially north of the state line.
First to Know Forecast: Drier air on the way for the end of weekend!
TALLAHASSEE — Our work week ends on a soggy note with storms in the area this afternoon and evening. Heading into the weekend, we keep out the umbrellas and rain jackets for Saturday. Changes arrive Saturday into Sunday as a cold front slides through South Georgia and the Big...
