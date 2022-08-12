ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State in the NFL: A look at former Nittany Lions in NFL preseason Week 1

NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate

The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason brought a refreshing set of games after a long offseason. Even though we barely saw starters participate in some games and a handful of teams opted to sit the majority of their regular-season roster, the NFL is back. Week 1's opening kickoff is now less than one month away.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says

Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract

Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Ravens#Preseason Games#American Football#Espn Stats Info#The Arizona Cardinals
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield to Start at QB for Panthers vs. Commanders over Sam Darnold

Baker Mayfield will serve as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the team announced. Joseph Person of The Athletic reported Mayfield will play the first series or two (six to eight plays) and then Sam Darnold, the other member of the team's quarterback competition, will take over the offense for the same amount of time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB

Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Titans' Malik Willis Says 'I Can't Continue to Rely' on My Legs to Make Plays in NFL

Malik Willis flashed his next-level athleticism during his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens—perhaps a little too much, if you ask the rookie quarterback. “I just made up for it with my legs. Can't continue to rely on that, though," Willis told reporters, admitting he missed some reads in the passing game. "But that's what the preseason is for—so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn't played before.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll

The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Len Dawson, Chiefs Legendary Hall of Fame QB, Enters Hospice Care

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991, but he continued...
KANSAS CITY, MO

