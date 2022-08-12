{"id":21995,"date":"2022-08-15T05:23:53","date_gmt":"2022-08-15T09:23:53","guid":{"rendered":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d21995","raw":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d21995"},"modified":"2022-08-15T05:24:13","modified_gmt":"2022-08-15T09:24:13","password":"","slug":"penn-state-in-the-nfl-a-look-at-former-nittany-lions-in-nfl-preseason-week-1","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/gallery/penn-state-in-the-nfl-a-look-at-former-nittany-lions-in-nfl-preseason-week-1/","title":{"raw":"Penn State in the NFL: A look at former Nittany Lions in NFL preseason Week 1","rendered":"Penn State in the NFL: A look at former Nittany Lions in NFL preseason Week 1"},"content":{"raw":"The NFL preseason is off and running and a number of former Penn State players have been getting some work in against live competition. While many former Penn State players are seeing limited action, as is the norm for starters these days in the NFL preseason, a few fresh faces are getting some real tastes of life in the NFL, including recent draft picks Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker.\r

\r

Here is...

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO