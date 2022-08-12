Read full article on original website
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a night one plagued by poor weather, Hattiesburg stayed dry long enough to have tethered rides to end the Hot Air Balloon Festival Saturday night. Festivities started at 6 am Saturday morning and everyone had one thing on their mind: Balloon rides. “I’m looking forward...
Construction begins on Petal Chick-fil-A
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt. The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”. “I am not...
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hub City volunteers are helping a new Mobile Street business get ready to open its doors. About one dozen people from the group, D*mn It, Do IT! Hattiesburg, removed debris and pulled down kudzu and weeds Saturday at the old Anderson Machine Shop. It’s being...
Laurel-Jones Library gearing up for more fun
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library just wrapped up a busy summer.]. Kids enjoyed several daily activities before school began. Now, the library is gearing up to offer more free and fun events- this time offering more towards adults and teens. ”We’re ramping up for a ton...
Forrest County housefire proves deadly
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT. |. The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men...
Petal Garden holding Home Run Derby fundraiser
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal non-profit is turning to the baseball diamond to raise funds to support two community gardens in the city. Petal Healing Garden is hosting” Take Me Out to the Home Run Derby!” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex in Petal.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
Home struck by gunfire on Broad Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A home was struck by gunfire in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 8:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street. They said no one was shot, but a home was hit during […]
Habitat for Humanity hosts first orientation class since start of pandemic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get a home of their own participated in a special seminar Saturday morning. A home-ownership orientation class at Forrest General Hospital gave potential Habitat for Humanity partners a chance to learn more about the organization, which helps provide affordable housing for qualified families.
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street. No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said. While...
Southern Miss move-in day brings hundreds of new students to campus
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Summer is over for University of Southern Mississippi (USM) freshmen who recently arrived to move into their dorms on the Hattiesburg campus. Hundreds of students unpacked their vehicles and took their belongings up to their dorm rooms on Friday. Last year, the school took in more than 10,000 undergraduates. Students who […]
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break. It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice. About fifty homes are...
HPD, HFD set to battle it out on the wiffle ballfield
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s time for a friendly matchup between Hattiesburg first responders. On Aug.ust 18, the City of Hattiesburg police and fire departments will take the field at Friendship/Eastside Park for a little friendly competition. HPD and HFD will go toe-to-toe in a game of wiffle ball.
Jones Co. sees economic growth despite economy
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Businesses have seen inflation across the board during the past year or so. However, the City of Laurel and Jones County have seen success, economically-speaking. “Jones county’s been very very fortunate that we have still seen our businesses grow, and we’ve seen new businesses want...
Final arrangements set for USM icon Corky Palmer
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, friends and fans will bid a final farewell this weekend to former University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Corky Palmer. Carlton D. Palmer died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Landmark Nursing Home in Collins. He was 68. Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m....
