Nashville, TN

McMath Keeps Making Big Plays

By David Boclair
 3 days ago

The second-year wide receiver out of LSU carries momentum from training camp practices into Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Racey McMath is off and running in his second NFL season.

One of the standout performers during the first two weeks of Tennessee Titans training camp also was impossible to ignore in Thursday’s preseason opener at Baltimore.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound wide receiver out of LSU produced two of the contest’s biggest plays, one on the offense and one on special teams. His 48-yard reception early in the second quarter led to the Titans’ first touchdown. He then returned the Ravens’ first kickoff of the second half 30 yards.

They were the longest reception and longest return (kickoff or punt), respectively, by either team on the night.

Those also were the only times he had the ball in his hands in Tennessee’s 23-10 defeat, but they continued the momentum he has built since preparations for the 2022 NFL season began in earnest late last month. McMath has made a number of big plays – likely as many as any player on either side of the ball – during workouts.

“I feel a whole lot better,” he said last week. “I feel more comfortable and being able to play faster.”

The long reception started the Titans’ second possession of the second quarter. He got free on a corner route near the left sideline, and rookie quarterback Malik Willis found him there with a throw that accounted for virtually the entire gain. Six plays later, Tennessee took a 10-7 lead on Randy Bullock’s 33-yard field goal.

The only other play by Tennessee’s offense that went for 20 yards or more was a 29-yard run by undrafted rookie running back Julius Chestnut.

McMath’s kickoff return came after Baltimore opened the second half with an 11-play field goal drive that extended its lead to seven points (17-10). It set up the offense at the 31-yard line, which was its best starting field position until a fumble recovery with 1:50 remaining. From there, the offense drove to Baltimore’s 25 before quarterback Logan Woodside threw an interception.

Free agent Trenton Cannon handled kickoff returns in the first half and was consistent in his two tries, 24 and 26 yards. Terry Godwin added a 22-yard return late in the contest.

McMath, a sixth-round pick in 2021, played in nine games as a rookie, but the majority of his action came on special teams. His combination of size and speed made him a particular asset when it came to covering punts and kicks, and his four tackles on special teams were the most by a player from the offense. He caught just two passes for eight yards and was not involved as a returner.

In that way, Thursday was business as usual. McMath was the only Tennessee player with multiple tackles on special teams. He had an assisted stop on the kickoff that followed Bullock’s field goal and a solo tackle on a punt late in the second quarter.

But the big plays were something new – when compared to last season, at least.

“My confidence has gone through the roof,” McMath said. “I know the team is looking for me … to be a guy who helps us win games. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Titans didn’t win Thursday (not that it matters), but it was not because McMath did not do his part.

Sports
NBC Sports

Purdy's TD celebration results in evidence of surreal debut

SANTA CLARA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy came out of the 49ers' 28-21 win with an injury that won’t show up on the team report. At the beginning of the fourth quarter Purdy drove down the field with an 11-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to tight end Tanner Hudson. Coach Kyle Shanahan called for a two-point conversion, which the rookie completed to receiver KeeSean Johnson.
NFL
