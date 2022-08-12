ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump and his family watched the FBI search Mar-a-Lago via the property's security feed, says the former president's lawyer

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
The FBI has yet to provide a reason for why they searched Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • Trump's lawyer said the former president watched the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid from New York.
  • Christina Bobb said the property's security cameras transmitted a live feed from the Florida home.
  • Bobb complained earlier this week about not being able to observe the FBI's search.

Former President Donald Trump's attorney said Trump watched from New York as the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday.

Christina Bobb, one of Trump's lawyers, made this comment during a Thursday appearance on the right-wing media network Real America's Voice. Bobb told host Gina Loudon that, contrary to rumors that the security cameras had been turned off, the property's security feeds were on for most of the FBI's search.

"I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his family — they probably had a better view than I did. Because they had the CCTV, they were able to watch," Bobb said.

She added that she had not witnessed the raid as she was busy answering investigators' questions, but said the Trump family had seen "the whole thing."

"So they actually have a better idea of what took place inside," Bobb said.

She added that the cameras were only turned off for a "very short period of time" while agents spoke with lawyers about them being on.

Bobb complained this week about not having been allowed to observe the search. She also claimed without substantiation that the FBI could be looking to "make stuff up" about what they found at Mar-a-Lago.

"We'll see what they come up with. If they did, it will be interesting — especially since they precluded me from watching what they did," Bobb said.

The FBI has not given a reason for why the search of Trump's former residence was carried out, though this may come to light soon if the DOJ's motion to unseal court records regarding the raid goes through.

Numerous media outlets along with Trump's son, Eric, have suggested that the search concerned material that Trump may have taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. The Washington Post also reported that the FBI had been searching for classified documents about nuclear weapons.

In February, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents from the former president's Florida residence. It also requested that the Department of Justice investigate whether Trump had broken the law by taking official White House documents to Mar-a-Lago.

Comments / 71

All Republicans lie
3d ago

well they would know if something wasn't there now wouldn't they! there's a whole inventory of lists of stuff that they take! if Trump would have paid attention to his subpoena is an abide the law this wouldn't have been necessary but since he thinks that he's Above the Law they had to pay Hardball so you know what release those videotapes release the subpoena put it into it right now! but he won't he gets to play the victim and he ain't no victim! no one is above the law! don't take what's not yours!

Reply(2)
10
Joseph Patriarca
3d ago

Trump should have turned over subpoenaed material. He keeps preaching to media but now refuses to have warrant released. First that’s his constitutional right. Second u and ur loyalists and son made such a scene Mr former President what r u hiding? Ball in ur court. Judge Should release warrant as u say in the interest of justice . That’s what u and ur son and rest of republicans r calling for. Donald fire ur legal team bc they r scared of u. That is not an attorney client privilege. At least I’m blunt w my clients like it or not hire me or not

Reply(20)
12
Susan
3d ago

according to the cult leaders followers all the security cameras were turned off. so how did he watch it from New York?

Reply(4)
12
