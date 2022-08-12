ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open a Second Location in Melbourne

By Natalie Lowin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dnh4_0hEGwpaz00

A new Whit’s Frozen Custard location will be opening in Melbourne at 919 E New Haven Ave . What Now Orlando has previously covered another Whit’s Frozen Custard location that opened in Melbourne at 4270 Minton Road by the same owners.

The website for Whit’s Frozen Custard states that “Each Whit’s location will offer their own special varieties of the Whit’s Frozen Custard recipes.” Some of their options as shown online include typical ice cream flavors like chocolate and vanilla in the customer’s choice of a cup, cake cone, waffle cone or dipped waffle cone.

Some of Whit’s other menu options include the Banana Split, Brownie Blitz, Strawberry Shortcake, Root Beer Float and Dreamsicle. Some locations even offer food items like Pulled Pork BBQ, a Hot Dog or a Foot Long, a Shredded Chicken Sandwich and seasonal Chili.

What Now Orlando reached out to co-owners Richard Chase and Chalee Madden for more information but did not hear back. A plan review was filed online for this new location on August 8, 2022. An opening date has not yet been announced for this new location. Still, residents and tourists in Melbourne should be on the lookout for this new ice cream spot.

Whit’s Frozen Custard can be found in 10 states across the US, as stated on their website. To keep updated with Whit’s locations opening in your area and to visit one open for customers, check out their store locator here . Check out Whit’s Frozen Custard’s official Facebook and Instagram pages for more pictures of tasty custard.



Comments / 1

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy