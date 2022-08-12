ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Is Killing It With This New 2022 Hybrid SUV

Hybrid and electric SUVs, cars, and trucks are becoming more and more popular. An increasing number of people want to buy an electric vehicle for their next car, and that makes hybrid SUVs even more popular. If you’re thinking about a hybrid or electric SUV, you may be overwhelmed by all the choices on the market now. Here’s why the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV just might be the best hybrid SUV out there.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Tacos#Go Electric#Americans#Ev#Bz4x#Lexus#Toyota Tacoma Electric
MotorBiscuit

When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?

Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
TRAFFIC
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers

The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap

Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look. The post 3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value

It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

131K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy