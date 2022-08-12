Read full article on original website
NFL preseason Week 1: Jets' Zach Wilson injury scare, Panthers QB competition is no-brainer
The first of three weekends of NFL preseason action is complete. Here is what we learned from Week 1.
Justin Watson strengthens case for Chiefs' roster in preseason opener
For many NFL players, the preseason is about making your case to make the 53-man roster. For Kansas City Chiefs WR Justin Watson, it was an opportunity to showcase all of the hard work he’d been putting in at training camp and during the offseason. A former fifth-round draft...
Former Vols on 2022 NFL training camp, preseason rosters
Former University of Tennessee football players have kicked off preseason competition in the National Football League. The Hall of Fame game took place Aug. 4, while Week 1 contests were held Aug. 12-14. Week 2 preseason games are slated between Aug. 18-22 and Week 3 contests are Aug. 25-28. Week...
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
IHSAA short 200+ officials this coming football season
DES MOINES – Compared to last year the Iowa High School Athletic Association is short more than 200 football officials. If the number of referees continues to drop, Friday Night Lights may look a little different. Lewie Curtis, the IHSAA’s Director of Officials, said that not having enough refs leads to less experienced officials for […]
