ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Middle Georgia infant dies after being found unresponsive in car

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the death of a 9-month-old infant found unresponsive in the car of a Bibb County mother after running errands. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday investigators were called to the hospital due to the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man arrested after shooting at, chasing down group

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 66-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after chasing down three men in his vehicle. The sheriff's office states Kenneth Thomas Cravey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. The incident unfolded on Wilson...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray, GA
Jones County, GA
Sports
Jones County, GA
Government
Jones County, GA
Education
County
Jones County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Buford, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia Government
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Arrests made in Macon apartment complex shooting that left two dead

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been charged in a north Macon shooting that left two dead and two others hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. have been charged in the July shooting deaths of 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards and 17-year-old Jayden Ellington at Waverly Pointe apartments on Forest Hill Road. Two other teens were shot.
MACON, GA
wfxg.com

Glascock County Sheriff's Office investigating social media post

(GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA) - The Glascock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media post that led to a school lockdown Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Jeremy Kelley, who explained this via a Facebook post, a photo of a 10th grader holding a weapon with the caption "#school day" prompted a lockdown at the school & his office was contacted. Deputies were stationed at the schools and Board of Education facility and quickly determined the student was with a parent. The student is at the Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Kelley says this is an ongoing investigation.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

ON THE MARKET: Charming family home on 3.5 acres in Flovilla

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Flovilla is waiting fo you to make it your own. Sitting on 3.5 private acres, the home has a bonus room in addition to the bedrooms and two-car garage. Downstairs, you'll find a spacious living room with fireplace that opens to the dining...
FLOVILLA, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy