(GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA) - The Glascock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media post that led to a school lockdown Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Jeremy Kelley, who explained this via a Facebook post, a photo of a 10th grader holding a weapon with the caption "#school day" prompted a lockdown at the school & his office was contacted. Deputies were stationed at the schools and Board of Education facility and quickly determined the student was with a parent. The student is at the Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Kelley says this is an ongoing investigation.

GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO