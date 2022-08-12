Read full article on original website
Middle Georgia infant dies after being found unresponsive in car
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the death of a 9-month-old infant found unresponsive in the car of a Bibb County mother after running errands. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday investigators were called to the hospital due to the...
National nursing group apologizes for intentional exclusion of Black nurses
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Back in 1916, the American Nurses Association (ANA) "purposefully, systemically and systematically excluded Black nurses." Now, more than a century later, the ANA wants to hold themselves accountable and seek forgiveness. Chief Nursing Officer Shellisa Houston Martin with Houston Medical Center says apologizing is good, but it may not be enough.
Man reportedly walked Lizella road with AR-15, broke into home before committing suicide
LIZELLA, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details about how an air search for a suicidal man in Lizella unfolded Sunday. Neighbors say the man roamed the neighborhood with an AR-15 and broke into a home before taking his own life. This is after the...
Macon man arrested after shooting at, chasing down group
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 66-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after chasing down three men in his vehicle. The sheriff's office states Kenneth Thomas Cravey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. The incident unfolded on Wilson...
Deputies: Arrests made in Macon apartment complex shooting that left two dead
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been charged in a north Macon shooting that left two dead and two others hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. have been charged in the July shooting deaths of 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards and 17-year-old Jayden Ellington at Waverly Pointe apartments on Forest Hill Road. Two other teens were shot.
Glascock County Sheriff's Office investigating social media post
(GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA) - The Glascock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media post that led to a school lockdown Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Jeremy Kelley, who explained this via a Facebook post, a photo of a 10th grader holding a weapon with the caption "#school day" prompted a lockdown at the school & his office was contacted. Deputies were stationed at the schools and Board of Education facility and quickly determined the student was with a parent. The student is at the Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Kelley says this is an ongoing investigation.
ON THE MARKET: Charming family home on 3.5 acres in Flovilla
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Flovilla is waiting fo you to make it your own. Sitting on 3.5 private acres, the home has a bonus room in addition to the bedrooms and two-car garage. Downstairs, you'll find a spacious living room with fireplace that opens to the dining...
