ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biking event raises over $55K for Detroit’s homeless community

From the east to the west side, a bike tour was crisscrossing the city to raise money for the homeless. According to David Rudolph, the founder of Handlebars for the Homeless, the 15-mile bike ride that returned to being in person after a three-year hiatus raised more than $55,000. For...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
Oakland County, MI
Society
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Fox 46 Charlotte

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Detroit News

All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport

For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Zoo
The Oakland Press

Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022

Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant

As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Some communities still under boil-water advisory as crews work to repair SE Michigan water main

Update: Saturday, August 13, 4:19 p.m. The Great Lakes Water Authority has lifted a boil water advisory for 11 Metro Detroit communities. Communities for which the advisory has been lifted are: the City of Auburn Hills, Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township, the City of Lapeer, Orion Township, the City of Pontiac, the City of Rochester Hills, the City of Sterling Heights, the City of Troy, and the City of Utica.
AUBURN HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy