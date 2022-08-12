Read full article on original website
Lincoln kids feeling ready to rock this school year with a new hairdo and backpack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- One of the biggest August struggles for parents in the Lincoln area is the back-to-school season and with supplies and necessities, seemingly more expensive each year some families find it hard to keep up. For a decade now Visionary Youth has helped to fight that yearly struggle...
Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
Dogs take over Star City Shores for a dip in the pool before it closes for the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Star City Shores officially closed its doors for the season on Sunday. Before they drained the pool, they let a furry friends take a dip. Over 300 dogs took over the pool to splash around and have some fun in the sun. Some dogs stayed in the...
1,000 students bring life back to UNL residence halls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – All of Abel Hall’s 13 floors are abuzz with chatter as students began moving into the dorms this weekend. “I’m excited to meet new people, honestly that’s the biggest thing is meeting people, and just for a change,” said incoming freshman Grace Dobson. “I was tired of high school, so a change is good.”
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
What does ‘net zero carbon emissions’ mean, and how do we get there?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While carbon emissions are starting to decrease in Nebraska, there’s still a lot of room for growth. That’s why local agencies are uniting to educate the community on how they can help. Conservation Nebraska partnered with Lincoln Electric System, Nebraska Public Power District...
Part of Randolph Street to close for the remainder of the month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning Monday, Randolph Street between South 40th and 48th Streets will close for a street improvement project. StarTran bus stops in the area will be closed while crews complete the project. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 2. The project is part...
LPS hires enough teachers, needs supplementary employees
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The school semester starts next Monday and as school districts around the nation and here in Nebraska are struggling with staffing enough teachers, it is not the case everywhere. Lincoln Public Schools says the district is in a good position and parents should expect the...
Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
Blaze causes ‘extensive smoke damage’ to central Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blaze caused extensive smoke damage at a central Lincoln apartment near 16th and Garfield Streets on Friday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the apartment around 2:10 p.m. and saw flames coming from a third-floor balcony and the attic of the building. Battalion...
Warmer day Sunday before precipitation potential
Temperatures on Saturday did not get as warm as expected with a weak cold front moving into the region and affecting the area before we could reach the point of peak heating. Some moisture does hang along the front, as dew point temperatures are around 70° Saturday afternoon. Mostly...
Hot weekend before a chance of rain returns in the forecast
This weekend will feel similar to last weekend, but the difference will be the humidity. Even with southerly flow through Saturday, the air mass sitting over us is a dry one so temperatures will be hot, but not as humid. Dew point temperatures are expected to stay in the lower to mid 60s through the weekend. A breezy Saturday will have winds gusting upwards of 20 miles per hour. Mostly sunny skies will allow for temperatures to get into the middle and upper 90s for a high.
Demand for service animals and therapy dogs on the rise in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The need for service animals and therapy dogs has skyrocketed. Demand has risen so much, that a Lincoln non-profit has put a pause on adding people to their waiting list. “We decided to stop our waitlist because we are already pushed out to people that are in...
Good Life Fitness thanks donors with pie throwing and water tanks
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Staff at Good Life Fitness wanted to make sure kids had a successful school year with $1000 in donations. The gym thanked those who donated by having a bit of fun in the sun on Saturday afternoon. Members of the staff took turns getting soaked...
