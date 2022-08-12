ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
klkntv.com

1,000 students bring life back to UNL residence halls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – All of Abel Hall’s 13 floors are abuzz with chatter as students began moving into the dorms this weekend. “I’m excited to meet new people, honestly that’s the biggest thing is meeting people, and just for a change,” said incoming freshman Grace Dobson. “I was tired of high school, so a change is good.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

What does ‘net zero carbon emissions’ mean, and how do we get there?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While carbon emissions are starting to decrease in Nebraska, there’s still a lot of room for growth. That’s why local agencies are uniting to educate the community on how they can help. Conservation Nebraska partnered with Lincoln Electric System, Nebraska Public Power District...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Part of Randolph Street to close for the remainder of the month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning Monday, Randolph Street between South 40th and 48th Streets will close for a street improvement project. StarTran bus stops in the area will be closed while crews complete the project. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 2. The project is part...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPS hires enough teachers, needs supplementary employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The school semester starts next Monday and as school districts around the nation and here in Nebraska are struggling with staffing enough teachers, it is not the case everywhere. Lincoln Public Schools says the district is in a good position and parents should expect the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Blaze causes ‘extensive smoke damage’ to central Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blaze caused extensive smoke damage at a central Lincoln apartment near 16th and Garfield Streets on Friday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the apartment around 2:10 p.m. and saw flames coming from a third-floor balcony and the attic of the building. Battalion...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warmer day Sunday before precipitation potential

Temperatures on Saturday did not get as warm as expected with a weak cold front moving into the region and affecting the area before we could reach the point of peak heating. Some moisture does hang along the front, as dew point temperatures are around 70° Saturday afternoon. Mostly...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hot weekend before a chance of rain returns in the forecast

This weekend will feel similar to last weekend, but the difference will be the humidity. Even with southerly flow through Saturday, the air mass sitting over us is a dry one so temperatures will be hot, but not as humid. Dew point temperatures are expected to stay in the lower to mid 60s through the weekend. A breezy Saturday will have winds gusting upwards of 20 miles per hour. Mostly sunny skies will allow for temperatures to get into the middle and upper 90s for a high.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Demand for service animals and therapy dogs on the rise in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The need for service animals and therapy dogs has skyrocketed. Demand has risen so much, that a Lincoln non-profit has put a pause on adding people to their waiting list. “We decided to stop our waitlist because we are already pushed out to people that are in...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Good Life Fitness thanks donors with pie throwing and water tanks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Staff at Good Life Fitness wanted to make sure kids had a successful school year with $1000 in donations. The gym thanked those who donated by having a bit of fun in the sun on Saturday afternoon. Members of the staff took turns getting soaked...
LINCOLN, NE

