This weekend will feel similar to last weekend, but the difference will be the humidity. Even with southerly flow through Saturday, the air mass sitting over us is a dry one so temperatures will be hot, but not as humid. Dew point temperatures are expected to stay in the lower to mid 60s through the weekend. A breezy Saturday will have winds gusting upwards of 20 miles per hour. Mostly sunny skies will allow for temperatures to get into the middle and upper 90s for a high.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO