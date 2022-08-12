Roof worker hospitalized after being trapped by downed tree in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A roof worker was taken to a local hospital after a downed tree pinned him down on the roof of a home in Chesapeake Thursday morning.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Drive in the Indian River section of Chesapeake.

Crews were able to safely remove the man from being trapped and rushed him to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the man’s current condition. No further information has been released.

