Roof worker hospitalized after being trapped by downed tree in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A roof worker was taken to a local hospital after a downed tree pinned him down on the roof of a home in Chesapeake Thursday morning.
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Drive in the Indian River section of Chesapeake.
Crews were able to safely remove the man from being trapped and rushed him to a local hospital.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the man’s current condition. No further information has been released.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
