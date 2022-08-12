ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Head Of Household In Week 6, And Who They Might Nominate

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Warning! the following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Thursday, August 11th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 said goodbye to Daniel Durston at the end of Week 5 , and just like that, we've entered the jury portion of the game. Every remaining Houseguest is guaranteed to be in it for the long haul, and the next weeks will determine if that's happening in the jury house or still in the game. Week 6 will be big for lines drawn in alliances, but will anyone shake things up in order to help their game?

CinemaBlend is tracking the events of the game on the live feeds with our Paramount+ subscription , and we have the results of this week's endurance Head of Household competition. Here's who won, and who they may look to target in the coming week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxX3V_0hEGuAm800

(Image credit: CBS)

Taylor Is The Week 6 Head Of Household

In what feels like something so unbelievable it almost has to be scripted, Taylor Hale won the endurance competition in Week 6. Taylor went from the isolated Houseguest in Week 1 to the reason why The Leftovers banded together , but she hadn't really done anything yet to show her strength as a player. It's almost poetic that she won the Head of Household after her loudest critic Daniel left, showing that she's finally comfortable to play and take control of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ehTF_0hEGuAm800

(Image credit: CBS)

Who Taylor Might Nominate This Week

Taylor's nomination choices this week will be interesting because I think there's a chance for her to finally carve out a place for herself in the game. While she is in The Leftovers alliance, I don't see her as a member that's very high up on the ladder. Now might be a great chance for her to reach out to the players who realize they're on the outs, and form some side agreements to strengthen her position in the game.

With that said, I think Taylor is still well aware of who was speaking ill of her at the start of the game, and who still might be. Assuming she is, I could see Indy Santos and Jasmine Davis as nominees this week. They aren't the biggest threats to The Leftovers at the present, but they certainly are people who would target Taylor if they were in her position.

One thing I don't really see happening is Taylor nominating a member of The Leftovers alliance. It doesn't really benefit her to turn on the alliance and would make her an easy target if she's the person to blow it up by nominating a member. Unless everyone is scheming to take out someone like one half of the showmance of Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider , I don't see a member of The Leftovers leaving this week. We'll just have to wait and see though, as Taylor hasn't really had a chance to play the game, so she could hit us all with some curveball nominations.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Taylor's HOH week should make for some good live feed material, so now might be the time to get that Paramount+ subscription.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 6

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Spoiler#Head Of Household#Reality Tv#Houseguest#Paramount#Cbs#Leftovers
The List

Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Distractify

Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
141K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy