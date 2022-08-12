Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Head Of Household In Week 6, And Who They Might Nominate

Warning! the following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Thursday, August 11th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 said goodbye to Daniel Durston at the end of Week 5 , and just like that, we've entered the jury portion of the game. Every remaining Houseguest is guaranteed to be in it for the long haul, and the next weeks will determine if that's happening in the jury house or still in the game. Week 6 will be big for lines drawn in alliances, but will anyone shake things up in order to help their game?

CinemaBlend is tracking the events of the game on the live feeds with our Paramount+ subscription , and we have the results of this week's endurance Head of Household competition. Here's who won, and who they may look to target in the coming week.

(Image credit: CBS)

Taylor Is The Week 6 Head Of Household

In what feels like something so unbelievable it almost has to be scripted, Taylor Hale won the endurance competition in Week 6. Taylor went from the isolated Houseguest in Week 1 to the reason why The Leftovers banded together , but she hadn't really done anything yet to show her strength as a player. It's almost poetic that she won the Head of Household after her loudest critic Daniel left, showing that she's finally comfortable to play and take control of the game.

(Image credit: CBS)

Who Taylor Might Nominate This Week

Taylor's nomination choices this week will be interesting because I think there's a chance for her to finally carve out a place for herself in the game. While she is in The Leftovers alliance, I don't see her as a member that's very high up on the ladder. Now might be a great chance for her to reach out to the players who realize they're on the outs, and form some side agreements to strengthen her position in the game.

With that said, I think Taylor is still well aware of who was speaking ill of her at the start of the game, and who still might be. Assuming she is, I could see Indy Santos and Jasmine Davis as nominees this week. They aren't the biggest threats to The Leftovers at the present, but they certainly are people who would target Taylor if they were in her position.

One thing I don't really see happening is Taylor nominating a member of The Leftovers alliance. It doesn't really benefit her to turn on the alliance and would make her an easy target if she's the person to blow it up by nominating a member. Unless everyone is scheming to take out someone like one half of the showmance of Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider , I don't see a member of The Leftovers leaving this week. We'll just have to wait and see though, as Taylor hasn't really had a chance to play the game, so she could hit us all with some curveball nominations.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Taylor's HOH week should make for some good live feed material, so now might be the time to get that Paramount+ subscription.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.