Diamondbacks blow open close game in 7th to beat Pirates 9-3 Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz fields a ground ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas before throwing to first base for an out during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

PHOENIX, Az. — Emmanuel Rivera homered and hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help blow open a close game as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3.

Rivera started the season with Kansas City before being traded to Arizona at the deadline for right-hander Luke Weaver.

Rivera hit a solo homer off JR Brubaker in the fourth inning Thursday. Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Arizona tied it on Alek Thomas’ bases-loaded groundout off Chase De Jong.

Rivera followed with a his double off Yerry De Los Santos and Daulton Varsho hit a three-run double high off the wall in center to put Arizona up 8-3.

