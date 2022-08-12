Diamondbacks blow open close game in 7th to beat Pirates 9-3
PHOENIX, Az. — Emmanuel Rivera homered and hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help blow open a close game as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3.
Rivera started the season with Kansas City before being traded to Arizona at the deadline for right-hander Luke Weaver.
Rivera hit a solo homer off JR Brubaker in the fourth inning Thursday. Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Arizona tied it on Alek Thomas’ bases-loaded groundout off Chase De Jong.
Rivera followed with a his double off Yerry De Los Santos and Daulton Varsho hit a three-run double high off the wall in center to put Arizona up 8-3.
