Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Chiles

By Alison Posey
 3 days ago
The Chiles High football team has what head coach Kevin Pettis calls an older group, and he's not lying. The Timberwolves were extremely junior heavy last season, but they are taking advantage of that heading into this season.

Coach said camp has been good for the Timberwolves, and that's thanks in part to this now senior laden team. That experience is going to come in handy.

Chiles has a tough schedule and an even tougher district to play in, but they have all but three starters back on both sides of the ball.

The specialists, are also a huge advantage for this team, they have experience at quarterback, and Tre Jones is back to run the football. It's a group Pettis is excited about, as it's this experienced team's time to shine.

"Of course, we think about it on the field, but it helps you on game days," said Pettis. "It helps you going on the road. They know how to get on the bus, they know how to focus, they know how to lock in after a pregame meal. Those are the things that having older kids helps you do. I think going into it, what I'm really anxious to see is how our defensive line plays because that's been a strong point for us in the spring, but was not such a strong point for us last fall. I'm interested to see how those guys being a year older will help us."

Chiles faces Sebastian River for their kick-off classic, and they open the regular season against Wakulla.

