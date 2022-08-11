Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Marion Pool to close for season Friday, splash pads remain open
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Pool will close for the season at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. City officials said the Aquatics Division looks for ways to keep the pool open as long as possible every year, while maintaining adequate staffing levels. But with the summer winding down, many of the lifeguards are heading to college or preparing for fall sports.
KCRG.com
More than 3.1 million viewers watched Field of Dreams game
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. It's a Dubuque County community that has long been in the shadow of the city of Dubuque but is now fast becoming a city that has its own unique personality.
KCRG.com
The Falls Aquatic Center closes early due to staffing shortage
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday was the last day for The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls, even though it’s the middle of August. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said the early closure is due to a staffing shortage. He added the pool is typically open for several more weeks, “until the school year begins.”
KCRG.com
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather permitting, drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. The opening of this ramp is a major accomplishment for the project as it is the last of the old “loop-style” ramps to be closed within the interchange. It is the second major flyover ramp to open at the interchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
One injured in Marion crash
KCRG's Jackie Kennon participated in the 40th annual Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Wiilie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
KCRG.com
Quiet and Comfortable
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a system moves southwest of the state it takes the moisture with it. Look for clearing in the sky overnight. This leads to mostly sunny and comfortable conditions through Thursday. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances build later this week into the week as a system moves in and parks over the upper Midwest. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
Our Town: NICC opening major school expansion at its Peosta campus
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Students are walking into a whole new Northeast Iowa Community College. Since 2020, work has been ongoing at the Peosta campus on a four-phase expansion program that radically changes the two-year college’s footprint in the community. And the work is substantially finished as the 2022-2023...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. It's a Dubuque County community that has long been in the shadow of the city of Dubuque but is now fast becoming a city that has its own unique personality.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Medical Instruments Shop prevents two operating rooms from closing
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several months ago, two operating rooms were at risk of closing. Two of UIHC’s own machinists were able to bring those ORs back online. Tim Weaver and Russ Sauer make up the team of senior machinists. Employees at all levels come to see them when a machine or utensil breaks, when they need a new and effective way to serve their patients, but just don’t know how to create.
KCRG.com
Dyersville nonprofit holds back to school event
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville nonprofit hosted a back to school event, helping make sure students have all the supplies they need for the fall. The organization, called “Two or Three,” loaded families up with school supplies, clothes, and shoes. Kids could play games or draw, and local guidance counselors were on hand to share resources and ideas for healthy family routines as families transition back into the school year.
KCRG.com
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
KCRG.com
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. A man is in custody after a police chase and a standoff which lasted for several hours at a church in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
KCRG.com
The Covenant SDA Church in Cedar Rapids helps people with a school supply giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every child who came to the event got a backpack filled up to the brim with school supplies. Kids got everything they may need, like pens, markers, and glue sticks. And it wasn’t just for younger kids...high school students got some fun goodies as well. Organizers say that they hope this event can have an impact ahead of the school year. A pastor at the church Evenson Louis Jeune said ”I’m hoping that it will provide supplies for those who are in need I hope it will help put a smile on a young persons face as they get ready for school.” Cedar Rapids Schools first day is August 23rd. The church will hold a coat drive in December.
KCRG.com
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street close to Hidden Valley Apartments in Cedar Falls Saturday night. At the scene, officers found damage and other clues indicating that shots had been fired. Officers don’t believe anyone has been injured,
KCRG.com
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 11:05 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Deputies traveled to 1138 Dubuque Road in search of 20-year-old Chloe Snider from Springville for a Felony Revocation Probation Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony. When they arrived at the scene they found Snider leaving the...
KCRG.com
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo on Sunday. Officials said it happened at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street. Police said they were initially called to the Flavor Shop, located at 2301 Lafayette Street, for a report of a man waving a gun.
KCRG.com
Responders find body in structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:27 p.m. Friday night, the Guttenburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 38080 Great River Road. At the scene, crews saw fire and smoke coming from the southern section of a mobile home. Responders noted that The homeowner’s vehicle was located in the driveway, but no one had seen the homeowners. The fire department fought the flames and successfully extinguished the fire, but the structure suffered heavy damage.
kwayradio.com
Shots Fired in CF
On Saturday at around 7:00 hours, Cedar Falls Police were called to a report of someone hearing shots fired in the area of Hidden Valley Apartments in the 2100 block of College St. Officers discovered some damage and evidence indicating that shots were fired in the area. No one is believed to have been injured during this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Cedar Falls Police, Black Hawk County Dispatch, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
Comments / 0