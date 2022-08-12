Read full article on original website
Shadyside Tigers: 2022 High School Football Preview
SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — Following Mark Holenka’s decision to resign, long time assistant and former Tiger Mike Kernik was tabbed as interim head coach. While the Tigers graduated a lot of talent, they do return a number of players who will play a key role for this teams offense. Mike Kernik said, “We’re primarily a spread team right, primarily going to be the […]
Martins Ferry Purple Riders: 2022 High School Football Preview
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — As we continue with our high school football previews, one school is celebrating homecoming already as Justin Kropka returns to his alma mater to take over the Purple Riders. After 13 seasons at Harrison Central and one at John Marshall, Kropka is back where it all started for him. ” I’m happy to be back, you know there’s only one […]
Friday roundup: Hoover girls tennis sweeps Lexington and Olentangy to move to 4-0
Manchester: Johnson 40, Carr 40, Hausch 41, Mothersbaugh 44. Triway: Snyder 41, Starkey 43, Nuzum 46, Moorman 49. Canton South: Brooks 47, Bifolchi 48, Smith 48, Kendrick 50. Team standings: 1, Carrollton 310; 2, Dalton 325. Co-medalist: Colton Moore (Carrollton) 74. Carrollton: Moore 74, Rinkes 75, Birong 78, Rininger 83.
Report: Kennedy Catholic Boys’ Basketball Coach Madison Steps Down
HERMITAGE, Pa. – Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM is reporting that Kennedy Catholic boys’ basketball coach Ken Madison has stepped down after one season with the program. Greenburg reports that Madison’s job as Dean of Students at the Hermitage, Pa. private school was eliminated. The school...
Quakertown High School Student Wins Major Tennis Championship Held in Newtown
A Bucks County high school student recently one a major tennis championship. William Rampe wrote about the local champion for the Bucks County Herald. Max Arkans, a junior at Quakertown Community High School, won the 2022 National Public Parks Tennis Championship (NPPTC) for the under 18 singles division back in July. He started in the Bucks County tennis program as a child through his father and has been honing his skills ever since.
Pickerington Central opens seventh consecutive season atop ThisWeek Super 7 poll
For the seventh consecutive season, Pickerington Central earned the No. 1 spot in the preseason Super 7 poll. The Tigers were a unanimous pick, but after that the uncertainty began as four teams earned second-place votes. Big Walnut, which a year ago went 12-1 to post its first winning season...
PREP ROUNDUP: Ashland girls tennis wins Norwalk Doubles Invitational
Saturday, Aug. 13 Girls Tennis NORWALK DOUBLES INVITATIONAL Ashland finished first at the Norwalk Doubles Invitational. The first doubles team of Audra McBride and Chloe Ediger and the second doubles team...
UHS places second at Reynolds Boys Golf Classic
BELLEFONTAINE – The Urbana boys golf team posted a season-low 342 in the Ryan Reynolds Classic at Liberty Hills. The Hillclimbers took home second-place honors and Tate Armstrong repeated as medalist with a 68. “(As a team), it was a big step in the right direction,” said UHS Coach...
High School Girls Tennis 2022 preview: A look at the top teams
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 2022 high school girls tennis season is underway. Here’s a look at some of the top teams in the Greater Cleveland and Akron areas:
Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2022 High School Football Preview
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bridgeport Bulldogs are looking to get back to their winning ways and bring back many seniors who are ready to make a statement in 2022. Bridgeport has had its struggles in recent seasons. The team went 3-6 last season. Head Coach Fred Ray admits that his offensive line has underclassmen but he feels they’re up to the challenge.
Central Ohio high school soccer teams kick off season with Friday Night Futbol
It didn't take long for the Olentangy girls soccer team to respond after giving up the go-ahead goal early in the second half against visiting Olentangy Liberty. Olentangy’s Olivia Heskett found space on the right side before crossing to Reagan Ross on the left, and Ross scored the tying goal with 30...
Jackson quarterback shows resilience after breakout season
JACKSON, Ohio (WOUB) — While being named state champions is the ultimate goal for every high school football team in southeast Ohio, it would be a huge accomplishment for the Jackson Ironmen. “We took a tour to the Canton Hall of Fame and visited the state championship site. I...
Boys soccer season getting underway
XENIA — Greene County boys soccer teams have experienced a run of success in last five years and 2022 should see that continue forward with another strong group of league contenders. Three of the eight schools made it to its respective district finals in the postseason in 2021 and...
Roundup: Northridge girls soccer ties Wellington in debut
Ava Kercher made 12 saves for the Northridge girls soccer team Friday, preserving a 2-2 tie at Wellington in the Vikings' first match in program history. Ruby Cermak had a goal and an assist for the Vikings. Macey Van Fossen also scored. Granville records shut out. Ella Schneider had a...
