Shadyside Tigers: 2022 High School Football Preview

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — Following Mark Holenka’s decision to resign, long time assistant and former Tiger Mike Kernik was tabbed as interim head coach. While the Tigers graduated a lot of talent, they do return a number of players who will play a key role for this teams offense. Mike Kernik said, “We’re primarily a spread team right, primarily going to be the […]
Martins Ferry Purple Riders: 2022 High School Football Preview

 MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — As we continue with our high school football previews, one school is celebrating homecoming already as Justin Kropka returns to his alma mater to take over the Purple Riders. After 13 seasons at Harrison Central and one at John Marshall, Kropka is back where it all started for him. ” I’m happy to be back, you know there’s only one […]
Report: Kennedy Catholic Boys’ Basketball Coach Madison Steps Down

HERMITAGE, Pa. – Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM is reporting that Kennedy Catholic boys’ basketball coach Ken Madison has stepped down after one season with the program. Greenburg reports that Madison’s job as Dean of Students at the Hermitage, Pa. private school was eliminated. The school...
Quakertown High School Student Wins Major Tennis Championship Held in Newtown

A Bucks County high school student recently one a major tennis championship. William Rampe wrote about the local champion for the Bucks County Herald. Max Arkans, a junior at Quakertown Community High School, won the 2022 National Public Parks Tennis Championship (NPPTC) for the under 18 singles division back in July. He started in the Bucks County tennis program as a child through his father and has been honing his skills ever since.
UHS places second at Reynolds Boys Golf Classic

BELLEFONTAINE – The Urbana boys golf team posted a season-low 342 in the Ryan Reynolds Classic at Liberty Hills. The Hillclimbers took home second-place honors and Tate Armstrong repeated as medalist with a 68. “(As a team), it was a big step in the right direction,” said UHS Coach...
Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2022 High School Football Preview

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bridgeport Bulldogs are looking to get back to their winning ways and bring back many seniors who are ready to make a statement in 2022. Bridgeport has had its struggles in recent seasons. The team went 3-6 last season. Head Coach Fred Ray admits that his offensive line has underclassmen but he feels they’re up to the challenge.
Jackson quarterback shows resilience after breakout season

JACKSON, Ohio (WOUB) — While being named state champions is the ultimate goal for every high school football team in southeast Ohio, it would be a huge accomplishment for the Jackson Ironmen. “We took a tour to the Canton Hall of Fame and visited the state championship site. I...
Boys soccer season getting underway

XENIA — Greene County boys soccer teams have experienced a run of success in last five years and 2022 should see that continue forward with another strong group of league contenders. Three of the eight schools made it to its respective district finals in the postseason in 2021 and...
