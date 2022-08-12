Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pinonpost.com
Otero County votes to sue SOS Maggie Toulouse Oliver
On Thursday, the Otero County Commission held a special meeting at the Flickinger Center in downtown Alamogordo to discuss the findings of the Otero County audit, which resulted in the uncovering of multiple abnormalities. Presenting on the fraud included IT expert Jeffrey Lenberg, Professor David Clements, Erin Clements, and Cynthia Butler, a statistician.
losalamosreporter.com
One Anonymous Tip Leads To Multiple Poaching Convictions
A months-long investigation by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) conservation officers, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office led to 20 charges against Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte and Jenna Livers. Thanks to a tip from a local...
Comments / 0