On Thursday, the Otero County Commission held a special meeting at the Flickinger Center in downtown Alamogordo to discuss the findings of the Otero County audit, which resulted in the uncovering of multiple abnormalities. Presenting on the fraud included IT expert Jeffrey Lenberg, Professor David Clements, Erin Clements, and Cynthia Butler, a statistician.

OTERO COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO