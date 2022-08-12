Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
It’s Fun When Maine’s Wildlife Interacts With Us, Unless It’s These 20 Animals
Wild animal interactions are bound to happen, especially in a rural state like Maine. I'm sure every person reading this has a story of their own experience that's good, bad, or ugly. This includes a couple from Cutler that have quite a story to tell after a cute encounter with...
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
WGME
Aerosmith set to restart tour with Bangor as first stop
BANGOR (WGME) -- Aerosmith has announced that they will be coming to Bangor to restart their tour in early September. Lead Singer Steven Tyler posted on Instagram that the band plans to make stops in Bangor, Boston and Las Vegas. The Bangor show will be September 4 at the Maine...
foxbangor.com
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
mdislander.com
Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds
BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
WGME
Make-A-Wish Maine has record-breaking fundraising event
Auburn (WGME) -- The largest fundraiser event for Make-A-Wish Maine is turning out to be a record-breaker. Saturday was the 8th annual summer block party for Make-A-Wish Maine. The event included three bands, a dunk tank, silent auction, beer garden and plenty of food. Our Jeff Peterson and Dave Eid...
wabi.tv
Red Hot Dog Festival returning to Dexter Saturday
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Red Snapper, a famous red food from Maine, will be the highlight of a festival Saturday, August 13 in Dexter. The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is making a return. There will be a 5K Road Race, live entertainment, a duck race, and an appearance...
Steven Tyler Posts A Special Facebook Message For Bangor Fans
Looks like it's all systems go for Aerosmith, this Labor Day Weekend in Bangor. After Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler entered a rehab facility back in May, it looked like everyone who was psyched to see the band in Bangor on September 4, would have to "Dream On". Luckily for all of us, it looks like he is raring to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Air Conditioner to Fight This Wicked Maine Summer? Make One!
My air conditioner broke this year and well, I never replaced it. Until I made one. This summer has been brutal. Last July was one of the wettest ones on record, according to WGME13's Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti. I don't remember the last time it rained significantly this summer. But it's not just the lack of rain, it's the heat. That heat that Maine and Mainers just aren't used to. Sunday, August 7 was in the 90s for most of Maine. Getting in my car, this is what I found.
wabi.tv
Local boy sells lemonade for charity
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One boy’s lemonade stand is making a big difference in his community. Nine-year-old Dorian ‘D-Max’ Pillsbury of Brewer is selling lemonade to fight against food insecurity in his community. This is his fourth year of raising money to purchase snacks for kids at...
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
The perfect Maine cabin oasis is on the market for $7.9M
ORLAND, Maine — When people think of Maine, words such as "getaway," "vacation," "nature," "wilderness," and more come to mind. This Orland property perfectly sticks to the typical stereotypes of Maine that out-of-staters envision when thinking about the Pine Tree State. Situated on Craig Pond, this luxurious, remote cabin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Skowhegan Fair returns with new and familiar elements
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - From local food to the Ferris wheel - even a human cannonball - the 204th Skowhegan State Fair gates opened Thursday. The president of the fair, Tom Dillon, says it is the longest running agriculture fair in the country. He says they did not close during...
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Comments / 1