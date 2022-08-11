Read full article on original website
Related
SPOTLIGHT: Sushiato Rolls its Way into Parkland
After a year of waiting, Sushiato has finally opened its doors in Parkland, bringing original Japanese dishes with a Latin twist to the city. Owners Nino Ravicini and his wife Sandra Mauro opened their first Japanese restaurant 22 years ago in Los Samanes, Caracas, Venezuela. However, in 2016, they and their three children faced the tough decision of emigrating to the US due to Venezuela’s political and economic turmoil.
cw34.com
Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
gotowncrier.com
Fireplace And Grill Celebrates Grand Opening In Royal Palm Beach
Fireplace and Grill, formerly Grill & Patio, held its grand opening celebration on Friday, July 29 at its new location in Royal Palm Beach, located at 1430 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the brand-new, state-of-the-art design center were part of the celebration. The design...
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
New project will bring homes, restaurants to Palm Beach Gardens
More housing and a new town center with dining, hotels and a grocery store will soon be under construction in Palm Beach Gardens.
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
wflx.com
Mandalay farms in Jupiter
Robot workers help worker shortage at sushi restaurant at Delray Marketplace. Restaurants have found creative ways to fill their openings by hiring robots as employees. Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has been going under renovation. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts active shooter training...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deerfield News
GOLDEN WOK- DIRTY IN DEERFIELD BAD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Another very bad inspection this one at Golden Wok. A total of 19 violations and a follow-up inspection was required. They had 8 high priority violations in this inspection that did not lead to closure. So far as I am only at the letter G on the...
Deerfield News
Dirty in Deerfield -Restaurant Inspections-Bronx Bagel-Patio Bar and Grille
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-First up tonight is what was a favorite place of mine to patronize again with a disappointing inspection Bronx Bagel. They had a total of 8 violations of which 2 were a high priority. A follow-up inspection has been required. I was looking for something in the Boca Raton inspections I stumbled on Bronx Bagels inspection for their Coral Springs store and it was even worse than Deerfield with 14 violations.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home
Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Delray Beach ranked No. 2 city for Airbnb hosts to earn income from long-term renters
Airbnb recently analyzed its top U.S. destinations for long-term guests and hosts, based on affordability, hospitality, popularity and other factors, and Delray Beach made the list. Delray Beach is the No. 2 city in the analysis for average host income in the first quarter of 2022. The top five: La...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
southfloridareporter.com
Great Scott! Candidate Found With Opponent’s Sign In Trunk
There was no doubt surprise in Fort Lauderdale City Hall when longtime political fixture Jackie Scott was caught with an opponent’s political sign in a van parked at her house. Here’s the story, according to a local Internet site:. When Fort Lauderdale Commission candidate Mike Lambrechts’ signs started...
TICKET ALERT: Johnny Mathis Celebrates 67 Years as a Recording Artist at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a performance by one of the world’s greatest vocalists. As Barbra Streisand said, “There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of great singers, and then there’s Johnny Mathis.”. Celebrating his 67th Year as a recording artist...
Click10.com
Missing New York tourist found, Miami-Dade police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County was found and reunited with her family Saturday afternoon, police said. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
cbs12.com
Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.
Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
Click10.com
Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
Comments / 1