AZFamily
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom
Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The women are now one year into...
A driver ran over a man, then got out of the vehicle to stomp on the victim’s head, according to cops. Officers identified the suspect as John Lagana, 61, and the slain man as Christopher Heimer, 63. “No one deserves to go out the way he did,” Heimer’s next-door...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
KGUN 9
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
ABC 15 News
Loose livestock in Buckeye causes crashes, property damage
BUCKEYE, AZ — Long before lumber and drywall developments were staked into the ground west of the White Tank Mountains, cattle and their ranchers were some of the only neighbors in that part of the West Valley. Growth in the area caused the bovine move away from one of...
fox10phoenix.com
Camelback Mountain hiker falls 10 feet while headed down the trail, fire department says
PHOENIX - A hiker fell nearly a dozen feet while heading back down a trail on Camelback Mountain on Aug. 13, says the Phoenix Fire Department. The 29-year-old hiker reportedly fell 10 feet while making their way down from Echo Canyon Trail around 5:30 p.m. Initial reports from rescue crews...
gilbertsunnews.com
State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death
The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
AZFamily
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
fox10phoenix.com
Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation
People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
kyma.com
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead, and multiple people were injured after a fight led to a shooting north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning. Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. According to police, a fight broke out between several men during a late-night party. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. Police say a man in his 40s was shot and died at the scene.
One person is dead and five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a home near SR 143 and McDowell Road.
AZFamily
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent.
AZFamily
In honor of the historic day, a special ceremony was held in Phoenix for those who served as code talkers during World War II. The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?
fox10phoenix.com
Road to recovery: Arizona rescue cares for puppy with cleft palate
PHOENIX - The Arizona Small Dog Rescue is taking on a big case after a severely underweight, dehydrated puppy with a cleft palate came into their shelter. "Ziggy came to us in pretty rough shape," said foster mom Denise Moore. "He was about 2 1/2 weeks old, severely dehydrated, underweight.
ABC 15 News
Multiple people, including children injured in Glendale crash
GLENDALE — Multiple people, including children, were injured in a crash near Grand and Northern avenues Sunday night. Glendale fire officials have not said exactly how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. This is a developing story....
gilbertsunnews.com
Crowd of citizens berates Town Council
Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
AZFamily
Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the body of a missing swimmer five days after he didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant. Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies identified the body as 72-year-old Gregory Elias, who was swimming in the Humbug Cove area of the lake last weekend and didn’t come back up.
WGAU
3 parents arrested after a lockdown at an Arizona elementary school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Three parents have been arrested after a lockdown at an elementary school in El Mirage, Arizona. According to KNXV, on Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports that there was a suspicious person on campus at Thompson Ranch Elementary School. The reports said that this person possibly had a gun.
AZFamily
Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
