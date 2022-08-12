Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Salt and Larry
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Organization encourages celebrating Black Business month
It is National Black Business month, and if you’re looking for a way to support local Black-owned businesses, a local Grand Rapids organization is trying to help. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Hemingway-inspired event to benefit Hospice of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feautre award-winning author Philip Greene, offering Hemingway-inspired cocktails and will...
WOOD
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
WOOD
‘Getting lungs saved my life’: Organ recipient hopes for more donors
The heavy rain didn’t keep some families from gathering at John Ball Zoo on Saturday to share their stories of organ and tissue donation. (Aug. 13, 2022)
WOOD
Fueling The Momentum In Youth Career Development
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Fifth Third Bank understands the importance of supporting the community and creating relationships with future generations. They teamed up with the Mosaic Film Experience to create the Momentum Film Challenge. This challenge, open to high school and college students, was to create a unique short film using the popular social media platform TikTok. The prize was a $530 dollar check and career day with Fifth Third Bank. The theme of the contest was what money means to me, the required prop was any form of currency, and the saying was “momentum”. These short films were 2 to 3 minutes long and were only edited on a mobile device through TikTok.
WOOD
Oaks of Rockford could be your perfect next home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Today we have Jill from Oaks of Rockford along with two residents, Roger & Rita, to talk about what it’s like living there!
WOOD
Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot
An Ottawa County library at risk of closing could be getting another chance to secure funding. (Aug. 12, 2022) Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot. Community-wide prayer service for a safe and successful …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 081422. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m.,...
WOOD
MIOCA spreads awareness for ovarian cancer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance or MIOCA is a statewide non-profit dedicated to the mission of saving lives by promoting the early detection of ovarian cancer and improved treatment outcomes. Unfortunately there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer so spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms is the best tool. MIOCA is hosting their 10th Annual Shake Your Teal Feathers event on August 21st at Millenium Meadows Park to bring the community together to celebrate survivors, honor those who have died and to educate in order to save lives.
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
WOOD
Kent County road crews discover Mastodon bones
Kent County road crews discovered prehistoric bones this week while digging along 22 Mile Road. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Kalamazoo hosting summit to get young people's input
The city of Kalamazoo wants to find out what the future looks like through the eyes of the residents who will live it. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures
There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 081322
Most of the area will see some rain. The heaviest rain amounts look to stay inland and south of Grand Rapids. (Aug. 13, 2022)
WOOD
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
USTA Quarterfinals
Quarterfinal matches in the 18's bracket in the USTA championships in Kalamazoo. The winner gets an automatic bid to play in the U.S. Open. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Sheriff’s office held dive, water rescue training in red flag conditions
Allegan County Sheriff’s Office held its monthly dive and water rescue training Thursday. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Ottawa Co. seeing increase in shiga toxin E. coli cases
The Ottawa County Health Department is warning about an E. coli outbreak in the community. (Aug. 12, 2022)
