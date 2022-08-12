ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

WOOD

Hemingway-inspired event to benefit Hospice of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feautre award-winning author Philip Greene, offering Hemingway-inspired cocktails and will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
HOLLAND, MI
Walker, MI
Michigan Lifestyle
Walker, MI
WOOD

Fueling The Momentum In Youth Career Development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Fifth Third Bank understands the importance of supporting the community and creating relationships with future generations. They teamed up with the Mosaic Film Experience to create the Momentum Film Challenge. This challenge, open to high school and college students, was to create a unique short film using the popular social media platform TikTok. The prize was a $530 dollar check and career day with Fifth Third Bank. The theme of the contest was what money means to me, the required prop was any form of currency, and the saying was “momentum”. These short films were 2 to 3 minutes long and were only edited on a mobile device through TikTok.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Oaks of Rockford could be your perfect next home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Today we have Jill from Oaks of Rockford along with two residents, Roger & Rita, to talk about what it’s like living there!
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot

An Ottawa County library at risk of closing could be getting another chance to secure funding. (Aug. 12, 2022) Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot. Community-wide prayer service for a safe and successful …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 081422. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m.,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

MIOCA spreads awareness for ovarian cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance or MIOCA is a statewide non-profit dedicated to the mission of saving lives by promoting the early detection of ovarian cancer and improved treatment outcomes. Unfortunately there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer so spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms is the best tool. MIOCA is hosting their 10th Annual Shake Your Teal Feathers event on August 21st at Millenium Meadows Park to bring the community together to celebrate survivors, honor those who have died and to educate in order to save lives.
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures

There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

USTA Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal matches in the 18's bracket in the USTA championships in Kalamazoo. The winner gets an automatic bid to play in the U.S. Open. (Aug. 12, 2022)
KALAMAZOO, MI

